Made in India: ITC hotels announces tie up with Zomato to deliver specialised cuisines

ITC Hotels has announced a tie-up with food aggregator Zomato to deliver dishes from its treasured restaurants to those craving a taste of Dal Bukhara and other ITC specialities.

‘Gourmet Couch by ITC Hotels’ is the chain’s most recent culinary offering that encompasses exclusively curated menus from ITC Hotels signature brands, delivered to the guest’s residence under stringent, ‘WeAssure’ hygiene and safety protocol.

Additionally, the menu under the brand ‘Flavours by ITC Hotels’ showcases an array of authentic global culinary delights with indigenous flavours via the chain’s culinary initiative, ‘Local Love’.

Speaking on the new service, Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels said, “ITC Hotels has always showcased the finest culinary traditions through its globally acclaimed signature brands. However, in a world where change is the order of the day, it has been our endeavour to ensure our patrons continue to enjoy their favourite cuisine through an outreach dining experience in the comfort and safety of their home.

As part of ITC Hotels, Responsible Luxury initiative, the ‘WeAssure’ programme follows a stringent hygiene and safety protocol for pan-India home delivery of food to their valued guests.

"The collaboration with Zomato will further assist us in responsibly delivering our unique culinary experiences using their advanced distribution network across the country.”

ITC Hotels would commence the home delivery and takeaway venture with Zomato with several properties across India, including ITC Maurya (New Delhi).

“ITC Hotels are known not just for their luxurious hospitality, but also for their culinary delights With the growing trend of celebrations at home, we believe that ITC’s exclusive gourmet and indigenous food offerings powered by our wide on-ground delivery network will offer great food delivery options for consumers celebrating small and large occasions.

Zomato will ensure that its 8 Max Safety measures are wellimplemented in every delivery to provide an experience as close and unique as ITC Hotels,” added Mohit Sardana, COO-Food Delivery, Zomato.