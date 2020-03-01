Rendezvous in Awadh

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Ambience: MKT at The Chanakya has a vibrant feel. They have got the presentation right, which is what makws food appealing . There is ample sitting space andd the open kitchen in the centre gives the diner an immersive experience. The Asian bar snacks are a delightful plus. Delhi has a new place with the right mix of space, style and cozy.



Food & BeveRage: The specially curated Hyderabadi and Awadhi food festival was a mix bag of taste. First, the positives. The starters were excellent, especially the mukkaddam gosht and the mushroom galawat ke kebab. Both had a melt-in-the-mouth texture that was unmatchable. The chicken tikka flavoured and coloured with pomegranate juice was another brilliant take, as was the classic haleem with a generous dollop of ghee. Of the desserts, we tried the gulab and litchi phirni and date and cheese ice cream, and it was indeed a difficult task to judge which one was the winner.

Now, the negatives. The much-recommended quail with black pepper failed to impress. Quail is a difficult meat to cook. Even though it takes time, cook it ever so slightly more and it turns inedible. Also, the Awadhi biryani, though well-cooked, had a pronounced Kewra flavour, as did the country chicken qorma. Also, a qorma should ideally be a rich and robust full-bodied gravy. Here, it was buttery, almost like a butter chicken.



Service: Nothing amiss here. Also, we had the pleasure of Chef Arif's excellent company who regaled us with many anecdotes.

Meal for two: Rs 2,500+taxes (without alcohol)