Indian women breaking age-old barriers in Food and Beverages industry

Titled In Conversation with Gourmet Passport: Women Breaking Barriers, this event was first in the series of events planned as part of their month-long Femtastic campaign.

Stalwarts from the food industry gathered at The Lalit New Delhi on Tuesday to talk about women empowerment.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From a wild child with guidance to a girl who took up the challenge to become a chef, and someone who chose this career to change society’s mindset about women working in the industry, the bunch of panellists was a mix of women breaking barriers in the food and beverage industry at Gourmet Passport by Dineout’s event held at The Lalit New Delhi on Tuesday.

Titled In Conversation with Gourmet Passport: Women Breaking Barriers, this event was first in the series of events planned as part of their month-long Femtastic campaign. The panellists included Chef Megha Kohli (Lavaash by Saby), Chef Nandita Karan (The Lalit in Chandigarh), Chef Bani Nanda (Miam), Chef Vanishka Bhatia (Together at 12th), and Palki Singh (General Manager, Indian Accent).

About being labelled as women chef, Megha Kohli said, “People ask me how does it feel to be a women chef and I say it’s same as like any other male chef. At the same time, I feel it’s important to talk about female chefs because we are very less in number but labelling is not right. 

While some agreed with her on that, others felt it’s right to label up to some point.“When I started off as a manager in a restaurant, I was considered a hostess, which used to anger me. I wouldn’t say the labelling is wrong. I want people to know because it will motivate young girls to join the industry,” said Palki Singh. 

They talked about the gradual rise of women in this male-dominated profession, the personal and professional barriers women have to cross to thrive in the industry.  Chef Vanshika Bhatia said, “In the past year, I have seen a change. There are so many mails I get from girls curious to work in the industry. Out of the team of 13, there are more than five female chefs. Still, I have to make the male employees realise that I am not the female head chef but the head chef, and you have to listen to me. Though there’s no screaming in my kitchen.”  

The campaign complements International Women’s Day theme #EachForEqual that promotes an equal world and celebrates those who choose to challenge stereotypes such as fight bias, broaden perceptions and celebrate women’s achievements. 

An equal world for today’s women

The campaign complements International Women's Day theme #EachForEqual that promotes an equal world and celebrates those who choose to challenge stereotypes.

TAGS
Womens Day
