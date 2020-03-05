Menu curated by women chefs this women's day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Way before Three Wise Men became a Christmas trope, women have mostly been left out of the conversation, be it in verse, prose, or any other media (apart from more recent ‘woke’ jokes that if they had been three wise women, they’d have found their way a lot sooner).



And while the more dangerous of the species is still described as the wife of the engendered in modern subtext, The Lalit group of hotels hopes to change the lexicon.

Chef Bharti Chaudhary

Keshav Suri, scion of Indian hospitality’s leading family and Executive Director of the Group, has always been an advocate for equality, saying, “Equality is a state of mind, when we stop looking at discriminating factors like gender to decide the course of action. An empowered woman is strong beyond measure and can change the fate of others around her. I have come across several strong-willed women, starting with my mother, who have helped me see the world differently. At The Lalit, we have always awarded quality, and are proud of our women leaders.”

For Women’s history month, which they’re kicking off on Women’s Day, the hospitality chain has decided to serve a curated menu by the women chefs of The Lalit kitchens.



Executive Chefs Madhumita Mohanta, Nandita Karan, and Bharti Chaudhary will travel around Lalit properties across the country, showcasing their signature dishes.



The Lalit Delhi’s chef Chaudhary has had an expansive and successful career in the culinary field, while Lalit Chandigarh’s chef Karan is an expert in Italian and Continental cuisines who has travelled the world in order to enhance her skills. Currently, she holds the position of Executive Chef at The Lalit Chandigarh. At the Lalit Kolkata, chef Mohanta is vaunted for her innovative creations.