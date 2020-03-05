Home Lifestyle Food

Of Rocky, Vikrant & Delhi’s selights

Rocky Mohan doesn’t do discretion; nor does Vikrant Batra. They don’t really do a lot of press either, but they’re both household names in the Capital of the country.  

Published: 05th March 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Rocky Mohan and Vikram Batra

Rocky Mohan and Vikram Batra

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rocky Mohan doesn’t do discretion; nor does Vikrant Batra. They don’t really do a lot of press either, but they’re both household names in the Capital of the country.  Meeting Mohan is memorable already.
 

Generations of my family and friends have formed and, indeed been birthed, due to the Mohans, courtesy the family-owned Old Monk label.

Vikrant, the son of Mrs Batra and Delhi’s first catering family, is as accessible as he is busy, leading to both of their time being restricted. Guess who got lucky? 
Obviously, your humble scribe. 

“It started off as a book, and I’ll be honest, it was very meagre beginnings. We ran the book for four years and then realised the future is not there,” said Mohan, adding, “My son (Sidharth) said you’re wasting your time, do an app instead.” It didn’t immediately pay off.

“Earlier, we were a single-city product. But three years later, I can say with pride, DineOut’s Gourmet Passport is present across 20 cities, with 2,200 restaurants on board. We seated a million diners last year alone, which is a matter of pride,” notes Rocky. 
Those drops have since turned into an ocean, with the Mohans’ now having to pick and choose.

“From previous lists, we’ve had to cut out at least a 100 Mumbai restaurants alone,” notes the younger Mohan. Those with quality concerns needn’t worry.

“I always keep in close touch with business (restaurant) owners, as well as our users. One bad review may not be as revealing as a bunch of them, which then point us to where the restaurant is slipping up. So we then follow up with the owners to see what’s wrong,” says Rocky, adding some restaurants don’t need to be told off even once. 
“We were fortunate enough to be invited to the first gourmet passport. And we’ve maintained our quality ever since, despite our growth in outlets,” says Batra. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikrant Batra
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp