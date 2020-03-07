Home Lifestyle Food

La Dolce Vita! Delhi's Perbacco is our new favourite Italian restaurant

The menu at the restaurant has been crafted by Michelin-starred Italian chef Adriano Baldassare, with lunch and dinner distinctions.

Published: 07th March 2020

Meal for two: Rs 3,500 At: The Lodhi, CGO Complex, Pragati Vihar

By Shantanu David
Express News Service

After such a quintessentially Italian dining experience, we would be remiss to put any other headline for a review of Perbacco. Indeed, while perhaps the Capital currently has more than its fill of Italian(s), the food at Perbacco is nothing to sneeze at. 

Virulently bad puns aside, let’s begin, as always, at the beginning. The menu at the restaurant has been crafted by Michelin-starred Italian chef Adriano Baldassare, with lunch and dinner distinctions. Those in a rush (like corporate and law types from nearby offices and courts) can partake the Express Lunch which dishes out an antipasto, main, pasta, and dessert within 20 minutes. 

We begin our own far more leisurely meal tucking into the Onion Soup with Saffron and Provolone Cheese. Unlike its more portentous French cousin, this onion soup has the colour and disposition of sunshine on a crisp early morning; it’s a gentle coddling of white onions and cheesy goodness, the aroma embellished with the carmine strands of that delicate spice. 

Up next are the Cochin Prawns sauteed with Borlotti Beans Uccelletto, which are an illuminating example of cultural commonality that occasionally crop up in the cuisines of regions located far apart. Fagioli all’uccelletto (meaning stewed beans) is a Tuscan-origin dish rather resembling a particularly good rendition of our own desi rajma (or indeed Mexican refried beans or even British Baked Beans). That, mopped up with large crisp prawns, bursting with freshness? Sign me up. 

Literally and metaphorically full of beans at this point, we peruse the drinks menu of Perbacco’s companion bar, Safari, which boasts 150 cocktail varietals. When in Rome and all that, so like Italians in India, we go with the Jaipur (martini). It’s a sweet medley of gin, vermouth, rose petals and strawberry, which is so ambrosial that we promise not to make any more Covid-19 jokes. 

While striving to keep this promise, we dally with a Salamino Pizza, which comes with a Napoli-style sourdough crust with a cheese and pepperoni topping. Cheesy, meaty, delicious, it’s just like grandma would make it, provided that said grandmother was a nonna from Naples. For our mains, we go with Roast Chicken and Mustard-dressed Salad, with Trecce with Prawn Alla Pescatora in the pasta course. The chicken is superlative, crisp outside while juicy on the inside. You can fill in the blanks, while we fill ourselves on the heavenly potato mash that it comes served on.

Meanwhile, the trecce (translating to braids, which each noodle resembles) is a creamy collective of pasta and prawn. Dear reader, we have a favourite new Italian restaurant. See you there.

