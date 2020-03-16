STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Ayurveda route

Ask any tea drinker and they will tell you there's nothing more comforting than winding up after a long day with a cup of hot tea.

By Paulami Sen
Express News Service

Ask any tea drinker and they will tell you there’s nothing more comforting than winding up after a long day with a cup of hot tea. However, what if it was also infused with certain herbs that can indeed promote better health? That’s where Kolkata-based Tea Trove comes in with their array of herbal tea blends 
inspired by Ayurveda. Helmed by Rishav and Shruti Kanoi, the brand might have a 100-year-old legacy but they have recently started experimenting with herbal blends and caffeine-free teas. 

“We wanted to create a line of healthy teas to make the connoisseur feel better which had the goodness of Indian herbs,” explains Shruti. One can pick options to ease the discomfort of premenstrual-syndrome and woes for mothers-to-be. For instance, the one for PMS includes Ayurveda-backed herbs like shatavari, ananta mool, ashoka, lodhra, ela and jatiphal.

We are told by Shruti that some studies suggest that traditional herbs like shatavari – popularly known as a variant of asparagus in English – help with excessive heat and mood swings. Similarly, the tea for pregnant women includes prickly pear and moringa leaves which, which can reportedly help with daily iron and calcium needs. That apart, the De-Stress blend, comprising bahrami,  black pepper, aloe vera and lavender is fragrant and helps in calming one’s senses. Among the other 10 caffeine-free teas, the other new introductions include Turmeric Matcha and that boosts bone health and a Masala Tea Range with iron-rich jaggery. Available online. Rs 180 onwards.

