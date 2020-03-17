STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Simplicity is the best ingredient at Delhi's Smoke House Deli 2.0

Even most of their non-vegetarian items are being sourced locally. Like the prawns in the Grilled Prawns in Butter Garlic Chilli, that we sampled

French Toast with mascaporne and smoked honey

Express News Service

With an extensive new menu comprising a few old favourites, Smoke House Deli 2.0 is all about locally sourced produce. On the menu, you will find avocados from Coorg and an Assamese variety Risotto rice called Bora Saul, points Executive Chef Shamshul Wahid.

“And instead of mayonnaise we are using yoghurt-based dressings,” he says. Our first dish to arrive was the French Toast. Here, we were served sourdough with artisanal mascarpone sourced from Flanders, an Indian company, and smoked honey. The cool and creamy cheese on hot bread combo had us hooked.

 Smoke House Deli 2.0

Truffle oil and hazelnuts give it a slightly sweet flavour, though the toasted sourdough gets a bit hard after a while. You can choose from the other in-house breads instead, like Keto Bread (almond flour, flax seeds and eggs); or Corn Bread (polantha and cornflour); or Chibatta. The Wild Mushroom and Aged Parmesan Risotto had a smooth, velvety texture. Done with Bora Saul rice and similar to Arborio rice, it has organic kale, sweet peas and pea shoots and mushrooms. The wild mushroom lends an intense flavour. 

“We get fresh produce of leaves like Arugula, Borage, Kale, Romaine Lettuce and other herbs from Achintya Anand, who runs Krishi Cress, every alternate day. In case, there is a shortage, they inform us in advance and we have to change the menu according to the availability. In future, we want to invest in farmers who grow just for us,” said Wahid.

Even most of their non-vegetarian items are being sourced locally. Like the prawns in the Grilled Prawns in Butter Garlic Chilli, that we sampled. Tossed in Pesto Sauce and mixed with coriander tomatoes and topped with citrus aioli, it was easy on the eyes and bursting with flavours. For dessert, we loved the hot, soft Flourless Chocolate Fudge served with cold orange marmalade and homemade Pollachi vanilla ice-cream. The temperature played a major role by mashing totally opposite flavours at different temperatures really well. Above all, it was not too sweet, just as desserts should be. 

At: DLF Avenue, Saket
Meal for two: Rs 1,500 + taxes

