STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Snacking on Zaika Tiffin services

Then one day, she got a request from a neighbour that transformed her life. “We were living in a housing society in Moti Nagar, Delhi.

Published: 21st March 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Thali image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

The steely resolve that women have to be financially independent, even if they are rolling in money, never seizes to amaze me.Gone are the days when a woman earned her living for the sole reason that her husband was either not working or earning little. These days, it is this want to have ‘my own money’ that’s the driving force. So is the case with Jinisha Jain, a resident of Noida’s Sector 45. Till 2017, Jain was a housewife who always wanted to earn for herself but didn’t know how. That her husband owned a business and the family was financially sound, also didn’t help her case.

Then one day, she got a request from a neighbour that transformed her life. “We were living in a housing society in Moti Nagar, Delhi. A society mate, Dr Sanchiya Darlong, called me asking if anyone in the area provided tiffin service. I told her there was none. She requested me if I could cook it for her. And I did,” recalls Jain, adding she didn’t take any payment as she had cooked it to help her neighbour. Dr Darlong liked her food a lot and advised Jain to start a tiffin service, which Jain didn’t pay any heed to.

After a while, another society resident wanted Rajasthani Rot. “His wife had gone out of city and he approached me through Dr Darlong. I prepared it for him. He too advised me to start providing tiffins professionally. That’s when I realised that this can be my vocation,” says Jain, adding, “this neighbour also told me there were many senior citizens in the area who would be greatly helped by this service.”

It was then that Jain decided to start Zaika Tiffin Service, and was amazed at the response she got. “My friend Mamta Bedi played a great role in all this. She kept motivating me. In fact, she came up with the name, Zaika Tiffin Service,” says Jain. Soon, Jain started getting tiffin orders from not just her own society and colony but also neighbouring  areas. So, she progressed to supplying three meals a day.

Last year, the family shifted to Sector 45 in Noida. “Soon, I started missing my work. And this time, my husband encouraged me to begin my tiffin service,” says Jain. So, in June 2019, she started her tiffin service for dinner in Noida. Her food is a big hit with her customers and Jinisha also gets orders from the adjoining Sectors 44 and 46. “This time, I began more professionally, distributing pamphlets with newspapers,” she says. On popular demand, she also supplies snacks that have now become her hot-selling items. “Next month, I will start shakes and other summer coolers like ambi panna.”

The reason her food is a hit is because she doesn’t compromise on quality and offers pure vegetarian food. Also, her spices are sourced from Tijara in Rajasthan. Jain’s tiffin, comprising a bowl each of sabzi, dal and rice and four chapatis comes at Rs 100 while her snacks vary between Rs 60 and Rs 100.

Contact: +91 9999356933

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zaika Tiffin Services
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp