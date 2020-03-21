Snacking on Zaika Tiffin services

By Express News Service

The steely resolve that women have to be financially independent, even if they are rolling in money, never seizes to amaze me.Gone are the days when a woman earned her living for the sole reason that her husband was either not working or earning little. These days, it is this want to have ‘my own money’ that’s the driving force. So is the case with Jinisha Jain, a resident of Noida’s Sector 45. Till 2017, Jain was a housewife who always wanted to earn for herself but didn’t know how. That her husband owned a business and the family was financially sound, also didn’t help her case.

Then one day, she got a request from a neighbour that transformed her life. “We were living in a housing society in Moti Nagar, Delhi. A society mate, Dr Sanchiya Darlong, called me asking if anyone in the area provided tiffin service. I told her there was none. She requested me if I could cook it for her. And I did,” recalls Jain, adding she didn’t take any payment as she had cooked it to help her neighbour. Dr Darlong liked her food a lot and advised Jain to start a tiffin service, which Jain didn’t pay any heed to.

After a while, another society resident wanted Rajasthani Rot. “His wife had gone out of city and he approached me through Dr Darlong. I prepared it for him. He too advised me to start providing tiffins professionally. That’s when I realised that this can be my vocation,” says Jain, adding, “this neighbour also told me there were many senior citizens in the area who would be greatly helped by this service.”

It was then that Jain decided to start Zaika Tiffin Service, and was amazed at the response she got. “My friend Mamta Bedi played a great role in all this. She kept motivating me. In fact, she came up with the name, Zaika Tiffin Service,” says Jain. Soon, Jain started getting tiffin orders from not just her own society and colony but also neighbouring areas. So, she progressed to supplying three meals a day.

Last year, the family shifted to Sector 45 in Noida. “Soon, I started missing my work. And this time, my husband encouraged me to begin my tiffin service,” says Jain. So, in June 2019, she started her tiffin service for dinner in Noida. Her food is a big hit with her customers and Jinisha also gets orders from the adjoining Sectors 44 and 46. “This time, I began more professionally, distributing pamphlets with newspapers,” she says. On popular demand, she also supplies snacks that have now become her hot-selling items. “Next month, I will start shakes and other summer coolers like ambi panna.”

The reason her food is a hit is because she doesn’t compromise on quality and offers pure vegetarian food. Also, her spices are sourced from Tijara in Rajasthan. Jain’s tiffin, comprising a bowl each of sabzi, dal and rice and four chapatis comes at Rs 100 while her snacks vary between Rs 60 and Rs 100.



Contact: +91 9999356933