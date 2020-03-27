Couldn’t have asked for a better rejuvenation break, says Delhi-based interior designer Nitin Kohli

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Covid-19 brought a sudden turn of events for the whole world. We at Nitin Kohli Homes took a call to work from home on March 19, even before the PM’s Janta Curfew announcement. We also started getting a lot of requests from new clients for putting the projects on hold. Also, existing clients put some orders on hold. This prepared us for what was in store for us, so we are making the most of the time we have.



Me, my wife, parents, kids, three in-house staff and two pet dogs, are under lockdown at our residence in Gulmohar Park. Among all of us, these two generations seem to be having a ball. My parents are loving it as they are getting to spend more time with the rest of us. And our children Mallika (16) and Kabir (12) seem to enjoy extra screen time. Their exams got over before the lockdown and homeschooling is yet to begin.

Meanwhile, basic precautions are being taken to maintain full hygiene. And I think we all are now well-trained to wash our hands and use the sanitiser more often. No visitor is allowed to come into the house. But between the family members and staff, we go out to grab daily needs items twice a day. Saturday was my first day at home, so I got some groceries, and kept busy cooking. I’m extremely fond of cooking because it de-stresses me. Saturday was a Chinese dinner and Sunday was Continental. I took a break on Monday, and Tuesday was the baking time. I made an Eggless Chocolate Oat Cake. But I don’t want to gain those extra pounds, hence I have also included an hour’s workout in my daily routine.

Self-quarantine has proved to be both good and bad, but I am enjoying this time at home. Couldn’t have asked for a better rejuvenation break. My mind is completely at peace as there’s no economic race to be won. I only wish is this ends before the nation goes into a panic mode. One of the most important tasks taken up by my wife, Seetu, is to provide food to daily wage earners. Every evening around 7:00pm, the food is taken to three to four construction sites in our vicinity.

Over 70 labourers are stuck here with no resources. Apart from this, I am trying to indulge myself in more house chores, and gardening is on the top on my list. Inbetween all of this, one of our very old clients sent a drawing of their home from the time when we were renovating their place in 2004. It was a memory they found while doing the spring cleaning, as they are calling it. Life now is as interesting as it could get from the couch to the bed.

Did you do the thali bajao, taali bajao at 5:00pm, on Sunday?



Yes, anything for the bravehearts. My sincere thanks and support to anyone who’s bravely fighting this on the frontline. We as a community should also do our part by staying home, donating to the needy and spreading positivity.