STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Couldn’t have asked for a better rejuvenation break, says Delhi-based interior designer Nitin Kohli

Meanwhile, basic precautions are being taken to maintain full hygiene. And Nitin Kohli thinks we all are now well-trained to wash our hands and use the sanitiser more often.

Published: 27th March 2020 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Nitin Kohli is busy cooking for his family; (top right) an old client found a sketch of their home that Kohli had renovated in 2004.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Covid-19 brought a sudden turn of events for the whole world. We at Nitin Kohli Homes took a call to work from home on March 19, even before the PM’s Janta Curfew announcement. We also started getting a lot of requests from new clients for putting the projects on hold. Also, existing clients put some orders on hold. This prepared us for what was in store for us, so we are making the most of the time we have. 

Me, my wife, parents, kids, three in-house staff and two pet dogs, are under lockdown at our residence in Gulmohar Park. Among all of us, these two generations seem to be having a ball. My parents are loving it as they are getting to spend more time with the rest of us. And our children Mallika (16) and Kabir (12) seem to enjoy extra screen time. Their exams got over before the lockdown and homeschooling is yet to begin.

Meanwhile, basic precautions are being taken to maintain full hygiene. And I think we all are now well-trained to wash our hands and use the sanitiser more often. No visitor is allowed to come into the house. But between the family members and staff, we go out to grab daily needs items twice a day. Saturday was my first day at home, so I got some groceries, and kept busy cooking. I’m extremely fond of cooking because it de-stresses me. Saturday was a Chinese dinner and Sunday was Continental. I took a break on Monday, and Tuesday was the baking time. I made an Eggless Chocolate Oat Cake. But I don’t want to gain those extra pounds, hence I have also included an hour’s workout in my daily routine. 

Self-quarantine has proved to be both good and bad, but I am enjoying this time at home. Couldn’t have asked for a better rejuvenation break. My mind is completely at peace as there’s no economic race to be won. I only wish is this ends before the nation goes into a panic mode. One of the most important tasks taken up by my wife, Seetu, is to provide food to daily wage earners. Every evening around 7:00pm, the food is taken to three to four construction sites in our vicinity.

Over 70 labourers are stuck here with no resources. Apart from this, I am trying to indulge myself in more house chores, and gardening is on the top on my list. Inbetween all of this, one of our very old clients sent a drawing of their home from the time when we were renovating their place in 2004. It was a memory they found while doing the spring cleaning, as they are calling it. Life now is as interesting as it could get from the couch to the bed.

Did you do the thali bajao, taali bajao at 5:00pm, on Sunday?

Yes, anything for the bravehearts. My sincere thanks and support to anyone who’s bravely fighting this on the frontline. We as a community should also do our part by staying home, donating to the needy and spreading positivity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitin Kohli coronavirus coronavirus lockdown COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp