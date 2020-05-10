STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Pickles bring a tangy taste of times

Kitchen larders are taken up with pickles and preserves to tide over the uncertain future.

Published: 10th May 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Pickles

Representational image

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Not long ago grocery stores were a wonderland where Alice was definitely set to get lost among the aisles of packaged food from across the globe. Now with the after-effects of panic buying, those days seem to belong to an era long gone and forgotten.

Sitting on the cusp of supply disruptions, homemakers realised lessons from the past in pickling and preserving were the need of the hour. Suddenly, the not-so-glamorous condiments on the dining table grabbed centre stage.

Big grocery stores have shut shop and the neighbourhood kirana stores can only make available so much. As homes began prioritising, kitchen thrift became the new buzzword. People set about stocking larders with staples such as flour, rice, and spices, and the more innovative ones turned the clock back to the times of their mothers and grandmothers and took to pickling, preserving and stocking for the unknown future.

Chef Entrepreneur Tarun Sibal says, "Pickling is an ancient art of preserving food. I think a part of the appeal for this resurgence is the reverence to times from long ago. The flavour of pickles taps into childhood memories, summer vacations, the time spent with family, and the humble lunch box with paratha and pickle."

The entire magical process of marrying enzymes, sugars and salts with ingredients and spices to create something unique is the stuff that only those in love with the rigours of kitchen adventures can whip up.Why suddenly this craze about pickling and preserving? In fact, the hunky Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey recently took to Instagram to announce how the lockdown has turned him into a pickling fan and expert.

And why not? It is definitely the easiest way to make boring veggies that one is stuck with during this self-isolation look interesting. A side of sauerkraut or kimchi can spice up any meal time and the fermentation is good for gut health too. Also, in these times of thrift, leftover veggies can easily be turned into a delicious preserves. For example, making jams and jellies with fruit skin. Talking of health, pickles sure do have an interesting history.

Legendary beauty Cleopatra partially credited these tangy preserves for her famed beauty. Also, it is a beautiful way of getting the sun when you have been forced to stay indoors during this lockdown phase. Chef Dhruv Oberoi, Head Chef, Olive Bar & Kitchen, says, “The art of pickling, preserving and fermentation is not only a trend but actually a healthy super food which is good for your gut health and a great natural taste enhancer. 

Also, the recipe selection is wide open and one can try their hand with any ingredient blended with 
any spice and herb. Fermented apple juice to fermented tea and coffee can be a great substitute for the crazily unhealthy colas and tonics as your boozy mixers or can replace your bubbly for the fatty brunches.” 

Pickles and fermented foods also help improve digestion, besides strengthening the immune system. Low in calories, they are also great for your skin and nails. And not just India, pickling can be found in other cultures too. Chef Ansab Khan of Burma Burma says, “Pickled fruits and vegetables are an integral part of Burmese cuisine. Pickled ingredients are the foundation for some of our most popular dishes. Pickles and preserves are the talking point now, given the difficulty most people are facing in procuring fresh ingredients.” So what is marinating in your home? 

Pickled turmeric shrub by Chef Dhruv Oberoi

Ingredients

  •  Fresh turmeric (chopped with peel): 50 gm
  •  Jaggery: 30 gm
  • Apple cider: 15 ml
  • Black salt: 2 gm
  • Roasted cumin powder: 2 pinches
  •  Water: 100 gm

Method

  •  Put everything in a pan and bring it to a boil together, and reduce it down to half
  • Infuse it for 24 hours with the fresh turmeric
  •  Strain and reserve in a bottle
  •  Can be used as syrup for whiskey-based cocktails

Pickled ginger by Chef Ansab Khan

Ingredients

  • Young ginger: 250 gm
  •  Salt: 1 tsp
  •  Lemon juice: 1/2 cup
  • Sugar: 1/2 tsp
  •  Sterilised glass jar

Method

  •  Peel and shred ginger finely
  •  Rub it with salt and let it rest for an hour
  •  Squeeze the ginger in a muslin cloth, add in lime juice, sugar and place in a jar
  •  Refrigerate and use after two days
  •  It can be stored under refrigeration or up to six weeks
Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tarun Sibal Pickles Pickling Pickle recipes
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp