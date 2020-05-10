Pickles bring a tangy taste of times

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Not long ago grocery stores were a wonderland where Alice was definitely set to get lost among the aisles of packaged food from across the globe. Now with the after-effects of panic buying, those days seem to belong to an era long gone and forgotten.

Sitting on the cusp of supply disruptions, homemakers realised lessons from the past in pickling and preserving were the need of the hour. Suddenly, the not-so-glamorous condiments on the dining table grabbed centre stage.

Big grocery stores have shut shop and the neighbourhood kirana stores can only make available so much. As homes began prioritising, kitchen thrift became the new buzzword. People set about stocking larders with staples such as flour, rice, and spices, and the more innovative ones turned the clock back to the times of their mothers and grandmothers and took to pickling, preserving and stocking for the unknown future.

Chef Entrepreneur Tarun Sibal says, "Pickling is an ancient art of preserving food. I think a part of the appeal for this resurgence is the reverence to times from long ago. The flavour of pickles taps into childhood memories, summer vacations, the time spent with family, and the humble lunch box with paratha and pickle."

The entire magical process of marrying enzymes, sugars and salts with ingredients and spices to create something unique is the stuff that only those in love with the rigours of kitchen adventures can whip up.Why suddenly this craze about pickling and preserving? In fact, the hunky Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey recently took to Instagram to announce how the lockdown has turned him into a pickling fan and expert.

And why not? It is definitely the easiest way to make boring veggies that one is stuck with during this self-isolation look interesting. A side of sauerkraut or kimchi can spice up any meal time and the fermentation is good for gut health too. Also, in these times of thrift, leftover veggies can easily be turned into a delicious preserves. For example, making jams and jellies with fruit skin. Talking of health, pickles sure do have an interesting history.

Legendary beauty Cleopatra partially credited these tangy preserves for her famed beauty. Also, it is a beautiful way of getting the sun when you have been forced to stay indoors during this lockdown phase. Chef Dhruv Oberoi, Head Chef, Olive Bar & Kitchen, says, “The art of pickling, preserving and fermentation is not only a trend but actually a healthy super food which is good for your gut health and a great natural taste enhancer.

Also, the recipe selection is wide open and one can try their hand with any ingredient blended with

any spice and herb. Fermented apple juice to fermented tea and coffee can be a great substitute for the crazily unhealthy colas and tonics as your boozy mixers or can replace your bubbly for the fatty brunches.”

Pickles and fermented foods also help improve digestion, besides strengthening the immune system. Low in calories, they are also great for your skin and nails. And not just India, pickling can be found in other cultures too. Chef Ansab Khan of Burma Burma says, “Pickled fruits and vegetables are an integral part of Burmese cuisine. Pickled ingredients are the foundation for some of our most popular dishes. Pickles and preserves are the talking point now, given the difficulty most people are facing in procuring fresh ingredients.” So what is marinating in your home?

Pickled turmeric shrub by Chef Dhruv Oberoi

Ingredients

Fresh turmeric (chopped with peel): 50 gm

Jaggery: 30 gm

Apple cider: 15 ml

Black salt: 2 gm

Roasted cumin powder: 2 pinches

Water: 100 gm

Method

Put everything in a pan and bring it to a boil together, and reduce it down to half

Infuse it for 24 hours with the fresh turmeric

Strain and reserve in a bottle

Can be used as syrup for whiskey-based cocktails

Pickled ginger by Chef Ansab Khan

Ingredients

Young ginger: 250 gm

Salt: 1 tsp

Lemon juice: 1/2 cup

Sugar: 1/2 tsp

Sterilised glass jar

Method