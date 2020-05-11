STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Restaurant body find alternatives in webinar amid COVID-19 lockdown

The ongoing pandemic has resulted in restaurants getting shut across India, and the future of its over 7.3 million direct and indirect employees looks bleak.

Published: 11th May 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

National Restaurant Association of India hosted a webinar, TownHall Live

National Restaurant Association of India hosted a webinar, TownHall Live

By Express News Service

The ongoing pandemic has resulted in restaurants getting shut across India, and the future of its over 7.3 million direct and indirect employees looks bleak. To address the concerns of restaurateurs seeking answers on the future of their businesses in a post-COVID-19 scenario, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) hosted a webinar, TownHall Live, recently.

The NRAI that represents over five lakh restaurants, is trying to unite this sector and working towards developing alternative digital platforms that will level the playing field between restaurants and food delivery platforms.

Talking about the recent launch of Rise For Restaurants (R4R) programme for customers, NRAI Managing Committee Member Thomas Fenn said that the industry is working together to create an alternate technology solution to reorient and sustain their businesses in the post-COVID-19 world.

"Our focus is on easy reconciliation, transparent pricing, cheaper delivery and protection of customer data. The solution will be driven by customer loyalty, Omni channel online sales, integrated payment gateways and digitised delivery logistics," he said ruing that aggregators have become digital landlords, whose one-sided policies are destroying the business, especially small restaurants.

"Members of NRAI collectively own and operate some of the most popular restaurants and bars across the country. We feel we have an ability to create the most comprehensive and attractive loyalty programme with some of the best names in the business coming together. We reckon that there cannot be a better programme than this in our trade. Once again, this will be by the industry and for the industry," said Anurag Katriar, NRAI President.

“We have tied up with one of the largest player in this sphere, and have already drawn out our blueprint and work is going on at a good pace. We will be in a position to launch this in a few months,” said Katriar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rise For Restaurants NRAI TownHall Live COVID19 Coronavirus Restaurants lockdown
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp