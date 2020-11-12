STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad-based coffee franchise Araku Aroma to open second outlet in Nallagandla

Krish Food and Fun Pvt. Ltd. that owns the outlet is founded by S Krishna Chaitanya who is passionate to spread the love for quality coffee through its outlets.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Araku Aroma is opening its second outlet at Nallagandla on November 19 in Hyderabad. Krish Food and Fun (India) Pvt. Ltd. that owns the outlet is founded by S Krishna Chaitanya who is passionate to spread the love for quality coffee through its outlets.

He said, "After the COVID-19 breakout, things were really bad, but we have to move on. Now the situation is a little bit stabilised. So we are opening our second outlet with roastery in Nallagandla. We have 19 outlets across India in Orissa, Karnataka, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This will be the 20th outlet."

"As we are supporters of local tribes we help them in best forming methods and marketing. Ours is the only company registered for Araku Coffees in USA, which is into cafe shops promoting Araku coffee. We want to start our business in the USA and also on online platforms like Amazon. It will help the farmers sell their beans at the best prices. Our company's intention is to provide the best marketing place to Araku tribal farmers through our outlets and exports, he added.

