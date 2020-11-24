STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

La Croute: Beyond the cookie cutters

Given that it means The Crust, La Croute specialises in pies, quiches, sweet and savoury tarts, pâte feuilletée, canapés, and tea cakes using high quality premium ingredients.

Published: 24th November 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

It all started with her daughter’s birthday in June. “We were still getting used to the whole pandemic thing, and so I baked her cake myself, along with some quiches and other things,” recalls Ipsa Sambhi, going on to describe how her efforts were received.

“My family and some friends who had come over were  full of praise and almost insisted that I open my own home bakery as a new business and that’s when I started to consider it seriously.”

What followed was a lot of tastings and trials, tribulations and triumphs, but after a couple of months of fine-tuning, Sambhi, 37, was ready to go, and so La Croute was launched.

Given that it means The Crust, La Croute specialises in pies, quiches, sweet and savoury tarts, pâte feuilletée, canapés, and tea cakes using high quality premium ingredients and fresh local produce, something Sambhi is both proud of and 
insistent on.

“I have always had a passion for cooking and baking. We very rarely order food from outside, only when everyone is too tired or wants a change. Otherwise, everything from making pizza from scratch to baking pot pies to grilled chicken with vegetables, basically almost everything, I do in our home kitchen,” says Sambhi, adding that even now, with the orders pouring in she’s doing everything herself.

“People have been really kind and complimentary with their comments, but the biggest compliment are the many repeat orders we have been getting. I am hoping this means we are doing well,” beams Sambhi, adding, “Initially, we ran into some problems on the delivery front, because I was relying on these delivery services, and I wasn’t sure about how hygienically and carefully my products were being handled.”

La Croute has since resolved that issue by getting their own delivery person, who has been fully briefed on hygiene and the handling of the often delicate packages.

“Right now, I only deliver in Delhi and Gurugram, though on occasion, we have delivered to Faridabad. I want to get all my logistics streamlined before I start delivering to the rest of NCR,” says Sambhi, adding after a pause, “and then the rest of India.”

Prior to the bakery business, Sambhi worked in corporate HR, before joining her husband’s travel agency, Terra Ignota, handling its marketing and social media, and working from home as their daughter grew up.

“My husband’s company used to specialise in tourism between South America to India, but obviously with the pandemic, things got very difficult. Since then, we have all been trying to make new paths again, and I am very happy with my chosen space,” concludes Sambhi.

In a nutshell

Given that it means The Crust, La Croute specialises in pies, quiches, sweet and savoury tarts, pâte feuilletée, canapés, and tea cakes using premium quality ingredients and fresh local produce, something Sambhi is both proud of and insistent on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ipsa Sambhi La Croute
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp