STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Coffee anyone?

On World Coffee Day (October 1) we bring to you its story, history and some amazing facts

Published: 01st October 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Coffee, wrote Neil Gaiman should be “black as night, sweet as sin.” And this dark brown daily beverage isn’t a modern-day invention or trend. It was savoured by people in the Middle Eastern countries way back in the 16th century.

That’s how the Turkish proverb reads: “Coffee should be black as hell; strong as death, and sweet as love.” In the book ‘A New Introduction to Islam’, the author, Dr Daniel Brown in Chapter 9 of presents a picture of the century when coffee and coffee shops were newly introduced from Yemen and coffee was ‘the drink’.

The line in the collection reads: “Coffee houses punctuated the urban landscape of Middle Eastern cities like oases, as they still do.” The historian further writes: “Arabic accounts of the earliest uses of coffee agree that the first to drink the brew was late fifteenth-century Yemeni Sufis, Muslim mystics, who found the effects of caffeine enlivening to their late-night devotional exercises. With this, the writer opens up the window to the political debates that occurred in coffee houses back in those times. 

Cafes as literary salons At the same time, author Ralph Hattox in his book ‘Coffee and Coffee Houses’ asserts that during the Ottoman Empire ‘coffee houses served as the meeting place of the members of the urban society as these places ‘served as a part-time literary salon and local news network.’ Coffee started out in Ethiopia, then spread to Yemen and the rest of the Middle East in the 16th century. The main social public pastime for the men in that part of the world back then was drinking coffee and now even centuries later it’s the same pastime in urban areas with different brand names. 

Bean there
Qahwa is an Arabic word which means ‘wine of the bean’. The word is also said to have originated from Kaffa, the land of its origin in Ethiopia. Before coffee became a drink of everyday life it used to be served only in ceremonies as the mark of wealth and class. 

A very popular story associated with goes back to the jungles of Ethiopia. Legend has it that a shepherd’s herd grazed on a bush laden with berries of scarlet colour. The shepherd noticed after a certain time that the goats became very energetic after eating those berries.

Their energy level was so high that they wouldn’t even rest a bit. He decided to share this information with a monastery nearby. Later, the abbot over there processed the fruit and created a drink. Much to his wonder, it filled him with a lot of energy and kept sleep at bay. That’s how the world’s first cup of coffee was created.

More from Food.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coffee World coffee day
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp