Coffee anyone?

HYDERABAD: Coffee, wrote Neil Gaiman should be “black as night, sweet as sin.” And this dark brown daily beverage isn’t a modern-day invention or trend. It was savoured by people in the Middle Eastern countries way back in the 16th century.

That’s how the Turkish proverb reads: “Coffee should be black as hell; strong as death, and sweet as love.” In the book ‘A New Introduction to Islam’, the author, Dr Daniel Brown in Chapter 9 of presents a picture of the century when coffee and coffee shops were newly introduced from Yemen and coffee was ‘the drink’.

The line in the collection reads: “Coffee houses punctuated the urban landscape of Middle Eastern cities like oases, as they still do.” The historian further writes: “Arabic accounts of the earliest uses of coffee agree that the first to drink the brew was late fifteenth-century Yemeni Sufis, Muslim mystics, who found the effects of caffeine enlivening to their late-night devotional exercises. With this, the writer opens up the window to the political debates that occurred in coffee houses back in those times.

Cafes as literary salons At the same time, author Ralph Hattox in his book ‘Coffee and Coffee Houses’ asserts that during the Ottoman Empire ‘coffee houses served as the meeting place of the members of the urban society as these places ‘served as a part-time literary salon and local news network.’ Coffee started out in Ethiopia, then spread to Yemen and the rest of the Middle East in the 16th century. The main social public pastime for the men in that part of the world back then was drinking coffee and now even centuries later it’s the same pastime in urban areas with different brand names.

Bean there

Qahwa is an Arabic word which means ‘wine of the bean’. The word is also said to have originated from Kaffa, the land of its origin in Ethiopia. Before coffee became a drink of everyday life it used to be served only in ceremonies as the mark of wealth and class.

A very popular story associated with goes back to the jungles of Ethiopia. Legend has it that a shepherd’s herd grazed on a bush laden with berries of scarlet colour. The shepherd noticed after a certain time that the goats became very energetic after eating those berries.

Their energy level was so high that they wouldn’t even rest a bit. He decided to share this information with a monastery nearby. Later, the abbot over there processed the fruit and created a drink. Much to his wonder, it filled him with a lot of energy and kept sleep at bay. That’s how the world’s first cup of coffee was created.