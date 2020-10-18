Food bytes: Recipes from around the globe

Apple Berry Crumble
For crumble
- Rolled oats: 1 cup
- Butter: 1/3 cup
- Sugar: 3 tbspTake separately
- Washington apples, peeled and cored: 4
- Frozen mixed berries: 1 cup
- Honey: 1/3 cup
- Brown sugar: 1/2 cup
- Butter: 2 tbsp
Method
- In a baking dish, mix berries, apples, sugar, butter and honey
- In a separate bowl, mix the crumble ingredients
- Lightly spread over the apple berry mix
- Bake in an oven at 180 degrees Celcius for 30 minutes
- Serve hot with vanilla ice cream
(The author owns the Moti Mahal chain of restaurants and can be contacted at monishgujral.com)