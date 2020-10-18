Food bytes: Recipes from around the globe

Monish Gujral By

Apple Berry Crumble

For crumble

Rolled oats: 1 cup

Butter: 1/3 cup

Sugar: 3 tbspTake separately

Washington apples, peeled and cored: 4

Frozen mixed berries: 1 cup

Honey: 1/3 cup

Brown sugar: 1/2 cup

Butter: 2 tbsp

Method

In a baking dish, mix berries, apples, sugar, butter and honey

In a separate bowl, mix the crumble ingredients

Lightly spread over the apple berry mix

Bake in an oven at 180 degrees Celcius for 30 minutes

Serve hot with vanilla ice cream

(The author owns the Moti Mahal chain of restaurants and can be contacted at monishgujral.com)

