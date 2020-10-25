Italian job: Rena Germany's new dinnerware range takes inspiration from Amalfi Coast

Shilpi Madan By

Express News Service

Natural slate boards with prettily poised avocado quenelles, smooth platters crafted in mango, pine, acacia wood to dish out artisanal cheese; curious porcelain bowls shaped as buckets, scoops and hammocks for those green nibbles - Rena Germany redefines urban chic in comprehensive tableware range that combines with German flair and Indian craftsmanship.

The mint new 24-piece Amalfi collection in hand-painted fine porcelain brings with it the breath of the spectacular Italian coastline, with miniature single serving, and sharing bowls in a symphony of azure and ivory.

Says Aashna Shah, Creative Head, Rena Germany, "The Amalfi coast along the Gulf of Salerno is one of the most beautiful sights with white cubic houses lining mountain slopes. The calm blue and the rugged coastline inspired this collection. Each piece is versatile in form and function, like the three-piece oyster set can be used for individual sushi servings or as a condiment holder."

The porcelain pieces are put through a nine-step process including flames of 1,350 degree celsius for forging bisques. Then, they are hand-painted and quality-checked, much like each wooden piece that is hand carved and polished.

"Mango wood is a plantation wood and available in abundance around India. Pine wood is sourced from the Himalayan region, and acacia from Rajasthan. All our wood is collected from sustainably sourced plantation forests for commercial purposes and complies with protecting the ecosystem," she adds.

Each piece of the wooden collection is handcrafted by skilled artisans in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Says Shah, "Just like the quality of soil provides a foil for fantastic, vibrant produce, our unique, handcrafted platters provide the perfect canvas for your culinary creations. When you stack our platters on top of each other, the colour palette resembles the layers of soil."