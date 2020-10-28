Now serving spookalicious treats

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: What says ‘Halloween party’ more than Egyptian Mummy-themed cookies, skeleton cupcakes and eerie moon pizzas? Vaishali Vijaykumar carves out a list of terrifying yet tasty delights that are frightfully fun

Saldo

Alafia Fidvi and Yusuf Fidvi, owners of Saldo, a cloud kitchen in Adyar, were one of the first few to come up with a frighteningly flavoursome menu for this Halloween. All the items on their menu are made fresh, in-house and from scratch including charcoal burger bun, chicken patty and handmade pasta. The menu offers Zom-B burger made of a juicy minced grilled chicken patty and charcoal burger. The vampire pasta is made of inhouse beetroot fettuccine pasta cooked in creamy chicken white sauce. If that’s not enough to make you hungry, their sweet blood brownie, made of dark chocolate brownie topped with Swiss meringue and raspberry sauce is sure to make you let our a sweet scream. The menu is available till October 31. “We started our kitchen only in March 2020. Our patrons have known us for our salads and other health variants. This is our first Halloween menu and it wouldn’t have been possible without our chef. We cater to party orders and deliver across the city,” says Alafia.

Starting price is Rs 100. 9566033661 Orders have to be placed a day prior.

The Magical Whisk

Jack-O’- lanter n, spiderwebs, monsters, gummy eyeballs, zombies... name it and you will find them on Sarojini Annamalai’s Halloween cupcakes. Available in chocolate base, the eggless cupcakes come in nine flavours. The home baker has already been receiving orders for the past week. “I’ve been baking for the past two years and it’s been only two months since I launched the brand. This is my debut menu. People have been encouraging. They want to have a small-scale party within the family. They also don’t want to spend much on costumes or food and that’s the reason I restricted the menu to just cupcakes,” details Sarojini, a resident of Teynampet.

Rs 480 for a box of six. 9840021188 Delivery: across the city. Orders are accepted till October 31 and need to be placed two days prior. The Magical Whisk

Cafe De Bangkok

With spine-tingling props and attendants donning monster masks, an otherwise regular dine-in Thai restaurant, Cafe De Bangkok in Nandanam is ready to give its guests a thrilling ride this entire week. The menu is frightfully fun with exclusives such as sleepy Holloween bao, dark moon fried rice, eerie moon chicken pizza, bloody chestnut and monster cupcakes. “It’s nice to have such celebrations once in a while. We are delighted to see our patrons surprised. With the pandemic and a dull vibe around us, this is a small something to cheer yet scare them. We are also undertaking party orders,” says Ratchadaporn Putchong , owner of the restaurant.

Regular prices are available on their menu.4479667063

Ovenly Pleasures by Zynndyy

Not giving into the pall of corona-induced gloom, Zynndyy Daniellie Namazi has planned a spooktacular menu of sweet and spicy options featuring Death by chocolate cupcake, pumpkin-spiced cupcake and creepy brownies. “Earlier, I used to bake only for friends and family. I’m open to party orders this year. It’s encouraging to find adults as excited as kids,” says Zynndyy. The menu will be available till October 29 and orders need to be placed two days in advance.

Priced from Rs 100. 9840733944 Delivery: across the city. Ovenly Pleasures By ZynndyyKotturpuram

Teafun

All it took was a video-call from his sister living abroad for Arun Kumar and his wife Rakhi Mahey to toy around with their debut Halloween menu. An all-vegan menu, it features Egyptian Mummy-themed cookies with a dark chocolate base, pudding in spooky themes, bloody cupcakes injected with red sauce dangerously spilling out, pumpkin and ginger cake, and brownie bats with a dark chocolate base. “My daughter and wife had a fun time in the kitchen experimenting with new themes. This is our first Halloween. We got motivated only after seeing my sister’s pumpkin pie and a fancy Halloween party planned in the US,” explains Arun, a resident of Manapakkam. He runs TeaFun under his parent food consulting company Rarus Hospitality Services. The menu will be available till October 31. Orders need to be placed two days prior.

Prices start from Rs 150. 9884454571 Shipping: Across India

Bakespeare Tales

Home-baker Aarthi Santhanam’s Instagram page Bakespeare Tales is screaming Halloween. The pumpkin bread, dinosaur cookies, skeleton cupcakes...is the kind of creepy delicious you’d want to try. “I’ve been having a bread and biscuit Friday for the past four months. I take orders for bread and biscuit options on my menu on Wednesdays and deliver them by Friday. The Halloween menu is the latest addition. This is my first as there aren’t many who celebrate it in Chennai. However, I’m glad that festivities like these get our creative juices flowing,” says Aarthi.

Pumpkin bread (250 gms) is priced at Rs 150. A pack of 10 halloween spooky cookies is priced at Rs 200 and a pack of 15 at Rs 280. A pair of dino cookies is priced at Rs 100.

9344268744 Bakespeare Tales Delivery: across the city. Orders will be accepted till October 31 and need to be placed a couple of days in advance.