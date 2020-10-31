Check out recipes for World Vegan Day 

BENGALURU: Vegan food has often got a bad rep for being too difficult to find or too taxing to make. But this World Vegan Day, we asked city chefs to whip up some fun, easy-to-make and delicious dishes. Get ready to dig in.
Immunity Booster Green Smoothie
Ingredients:
Chopped spinach, mint, kale: 1 cup
Almond milk/soy milk/coconut milk: 1 and 1/2 cup
Frozen banana, pineapple and kiwi chunks: 1 cup
Vegan yogurt: 1/2 cup
Fresh grated ginger: 1/2 tsp
Lemon: 1/2
Method:
1. Add the spinach and kale to a blender with the milk and blend well.
2. Add the frozen fruit, ginger and lemon, and blend until smooth. If the smoothie is too thick, add more almond milk, one tablespoon at a time.
3. If you want, you can add more greens like dill/mint/amla/green apple
4. Top the smoothie with fruits, granola, nuts, fresh berries, seeds and roasted coconut.
5. Enjoy cold.
Recipe courtesy: Pallavii Gupta, partner, Santé Spa Cuisine, Indiranagar
Aloo nippat chaat
Ingredients for peanut curd:
Peanut: 1kg
Chilli stems: 40
Corn starch: 1 cup
Lemon juice: 1 tsp
Water: 600 ml
Method for peanut curd:
Soak raw peanuts for six hours.
Blend soaked peanuts in a blender.
Extract peanut milk.
In a pan boil peanut milk.
Add cornstarch and stir vigorously.
Cool the peanut milk until lukewarm.
Add chilli stem,lemon juice and ferment overnight at room
temperature.
Ingredients for chaat
Peanut curd
Mint chutney
Sweet tamarind chutney
Potato
Tomato
Onion
Green chilli
Pomegranate
Black salt
Bhujia
Peanuts
Spinach
Nippat
Method for chaat:
1. Lay down pieces of nippat in a serving bowl.
2. Add chopped potato, tomato to the same. Now add finely chopped onion and green chillies. Sprinkle black salt as per your taste.
3. Beat the curd to cream like consistency. Add dollops of the curd along with mint chutney and sweet tamarind chutney.
4. Garnish with bhujiya, peanuts and a besan fried spinach leaf.
Recipe courtesy: Kanakadri, chef, Go Native
Healthy Raw Vegan Zucchini Fettuccine
Ingredients:
Green zucchini: 1
Yellow zucchini: 1
Cashews: 1/2 cup
Seedless soft dates: 3
Cloves of garlic: 3
Italian basil: 1/4 cup
Mint: 1/4 cup
Lemon juice
Pepper Salt
Chopped red bell peppers:
For garnish
Parsley: For garnish
Method:
Make strips out of the zucchini (peels
and flesh) using a vegetable peeler
When you reach the core (the part with seeds), keep it aside
Grind cashews and dates to a powder
Add the zucchini cores, garlic, basil, mint, lemon juice, pepper and salt and blend into a creamy sauce, without using any water
Toss the zucchini fettuccine in the sauce
Garnish and serve immediately
Recipe courtesy: Susmitha Veganosaurus and Ram Khatiwada, chefs, Carrots Restaurant
Watermelon Sorbet
Ingredients:
Frozen watermelon: 2 and a 1/2 cups
Frozen fresh coconut cream/banana: 2 cups
Date paste/jaggery: 2-3 tbsp
Lime juice: 1 tbsp
Hemp hearts: 1 tsp
Zest of 1 lime
Method:
Blend all the ingredients except lime zest and hemp hearts into a paste
Serve immediately or freeze
Garnish with
lemon zest and hemp seeds
Recipe courtesy: Nidhi Nahata, founder, Justbe Resto Cafe, Sadashivanagar