Check out recipes for World Vegan Day 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vegan food has often got a bad rep for being too difficult to find or too taxing to make. But this World Vegan Day, we asked city chefs to whip up some fun, easy-to-make and delicious dishes. Get ready to dig in.

Immunity Booster Green Smoothie

Ingredients:

Chopped spinach, mint, kale: 1 cup

Almond milk/soy milk/coconut milk: 1 and 1/2 cup

Frozen banana, pineapple and kiwi chunks: 1 cup

Vegan yogurt: 1/2 cup

Fresh grated ginger: 1/2 tsp

Lemon: 1/2

Method:

1. Add the spinach and kale to a blender with the milk and blend well.

2. Add the frozen fruit, ginger and lemon, and blend until smooth. If the smoothie is too thick, add more almond milk, one tablespoon at a time.

3. If you want, you can add more greens like dill/mint/amla/green apple

4. Top the smoothie with fruits, granola, nuts, fresh berries, seeds and roasted coconut.

5. Enjoy cold.

Recipe courtesy: Pallavii Gupta, partner, Santé Spa Cuisine, Indiranagar

Aloo nippat chaat

Ingredients for peanut curd:

Peanut: 1kg

Chilli stems: 40

Corn starch: 1 cup

Lemon juice: 1 tsp

Water: 600 ml

Method for peanut curd:

Soak raw peanuts for six hours.

Blend soaked peanuts in a blender.

Extract peanut milk.

In a pan boil peanut milk.

Add cornstarch and stir vigorously.

Cool the peanut milk until lukewarm.

Add chilli stem,lemon juice and ferment overnight at room

temperature.

Ingredients for chaat

Peanut curd

Mint chutney

Sweet tamarind chutney

Potato

Tomato

Onion

Green chilli

Pomegranate

Black salt

Bhujia

Peanuts

Spinach

Nippat

Method for chaat:

1. Lay down pieces of nippat in a serving bowl.

2. Add chopped potato, tomato to the same. Now add finely chopped onion and green chillies. Sprinkle black salt as per your taste.

3. Beat the curd to cream like consistency. Add dollops of the curd along with mint chutney and sweet tamarind chutney.

4. Garnish with bhujiya, peanuts and a besan fried spinach leaf.

Recipe courtesy: Kanakadri, chef, Go Native

Healthy Raw Vegan Zucchini Fettuccine

Ingredients:

Green zucchini: 1

Yellow zucchini: 1

Cashews: 1/2 cup

Seedless soft dates: 3

Cloves of garlic: 3

Italian basil: 1/4 cup

Mint: 1/4 cup

Lemon juice

Pepper Salt

Chopped red bell peppers:

For garnish

Parsley: For garnish

Method:

Make strips out of the zucchini (peels

and flesh) using a vegetable peeler

When you reach the core (the part with seeds), keep it aside

Grind cashews and dates to a powder

Add the zucchini cores, garlic, basil, mint, lemon juice, pepper and salt and blend into a creamy sauce, without using any water

Toss the zucchini fettuccine in the sauce

Garnish and serve immediately

Recipe courtesy: Susmitha Veganosaurus and Ram Khatiwada, chefs, Carrots Restaurant

Watermelon Sorbet

Ingredients:

Frozen watermelon: 2 and a 1/2 cups

Frozen fresh coconut cream/banana: 2 cups

Date paste/jaggery: 2-3 tbsp

Lime juice: 1 tbsp

Hemp hearts: 1 tsp

Zest of 1 lime

Method:

Blend all the ingredients except lime zest and hemp hearts into a paste

Serve immediately or freeze

Garnish with

lemon zest and hemp seeds

Recipe courtesy: Nidhi Nahata, founder, Justbe Resto Cafe, Sadashivanagar