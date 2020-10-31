STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Hearth' in the right place

Megha Jhunjhunwala runs her own catering company, previously named Pepperstar, now rebranded as Hearth & I, which specialises in a varietal of in-home dining experiences.

Meghna Jhunjhunwala of Hearth & I

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Megha Jhunjhunwala has the kind of resume that would make a self-proclaimed gourmand blanch. And being the expert chef she is, she’d know just how long to blanch said critic so as to achieve the right degree of doneness. The Masterchef India finalist graduated from the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School – Paris in French Patisserie and Cuisine, having tossed and grilled at Indigo Deli, Mumbai and Kenilworth Hotel, Kolkata & Goa.

After she acquired the chops needed to set up her kitchen, MJ, as she likes to be called, did just that. She runs her own catering company, previously named Pepperstar, now rebranded as Hearth & I, which specialises in a varietal of in-home dining experiences.

While speaking to her, she added, “I also blog and moonlight as a content curator for food-based companies.” Speaking of no pressure, “Covid-19 has revolutionised the way we eat and look at food. Personally cooking and taking care of food safety plus sanitization has aided in or company’s growth, wherein trust played the most important part in the F&B industry moving forward,” says MJ, of Hearth and I’s catering service, which has grown by leaps and bounds, even as people eschew restaurants.

“Honestly, I am busy like never before where 15 hours in the kitchen alone is a usual day. It’s wonderful to go back to the basics and do all the mise en place myself, giving every minute detail the attention that goes into making a great meal,” says the chef. With a smorgasbord of offerings and themes, ranging from the Middle East to the Mediterranean, lingering along the coastline, Hearth & I offers everything from In-Home Dining a la carte to more customised sit down seven-course meals, served in the comfort of your own home. In case you and yours prefer their own company, there is home delivery all over Delhi-NCR, wherein you may choose from a large variety of dishes and menus, to order for home delivery or a curated three-seven course meal home delivery as well.

We were fortunate enough to browse and sluice through a menu that has everything from Mexican tostadas to a suspiciously rich Tiramisu that is healthier than we conceived, to Khow Suey, with all its varied accoutrements, which had us wondering how flavours are kept separate in Hearth & I, when the continents themselves are not. Afro-Eurasian medleys aside, MJ also stocks and sells inhouse Infused organic extra virgin olive oil and vegan butter. Speaking of vegan, there is vegan everything on this menu, so have at it whether you care about the planet or want to justify a hashtag.

Megha Jhunjhunwala Hearth & I
