STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Cash prizes for plant based meat-substitutes

Applications are now open to Indian plant-based startups, businesses, restaurants, researchers, and students.

Published: 11th September 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Indian audiences are regularly looking to find newer ways to consume cruelty-free protein, as per the recent Google Trends report which reveals 63 per cent of Indians want to try plant-based meat substitutes. Supporting the shift of Indian consumers towards plantbased living,

The Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) has launched ‘The Plant Factor’ – a food innovation challenge, to extend their backing of Rs 20 lakh for the right plant-based alternatives for meat products. Applications are now open to Indian plant-based startups, businesses, restaurants, researchers, and students.

Welcoming applications, Executive Director- FIAPO, Varda Mehrotra says, “A kilogram of meat is about 30 times more demanding on the environment in terms of water, greenhouse gas emissions, than a kilogram of plant protein. There are about 5,500 varieties of plants and grains, vegetables and fruits that are edible, yet we concentrate on such a narrow selection.

India, specifically has a whole host of recipes of all that can be cooked from plants alone.” To participate in The Plant Factor Challenge, applicants are required to have/create a ready-tomarket, completely plantbased functional food product. “The product must also have a stable shelf life, a comparable taste and a nutritional profile similar to that of meat – as is expected of a product aiming to be a viable replacement.

The winning product stands to win Rs 10 lakh, with first and second runnerups also winning Rs 7 lakh and Rs 3 lakh. This money is intended as a seed grant to help scale the production and/or Go to Market strategies for the product(s) in question,” says Mehrotra. Applications are expected to close on October 2. “Shortlisting of the Top 8 to 10 applications will conclude by October 19, culminating in the grand finale on February 19. Selected participants will receive mentoring from India’s top food and business experts. In the finals, the teams will present their products for evaluation on taste/texture and market readiness.”

TAGS
vegan diet
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp