A film that you can drink

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A cup of tea is passe. You can now have green tea films. Shilpa Medicare Limited launched ready-to-drink green tea films in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The film is said to contain natural green tea extracts and has 60 percent ECGC (epigallocatechin gallate), which contributes to higher anti-oxidant, immunity-boosting, weight reduction and anticancer properties

According to the company, the product was launched after rigorous research of the green tea market, which is expected to grow USD 3, 515 million worldwide by the end of 2021.

It has been found that commercial green tea bags do not dissolve in hot water, leaving residual matter remains as waste. They also release millions of microscopic plastic particles into your drink. The company claims that the tea films completely dissolve in water with no loss of nutrients, aroma, essential oils and flavour.

Green tea is known to have medicinal properties that help in reduction of cardio-vascular diseases, prevention of cancer and burning fat. “We are talking about green tea, or more specifically epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a polyphenol component of green tea that research suggests might be substantially more powerful than HCQ and zinc against viral infections. Our tea films have 60 percent of EGCG and 98% polyphenol content.

One clinical study conducted by Anna et al in 2012 confirmed that 250-400 mg of ECGC is beneficial in reducing weight and has beneficial effects on LDL cholesterol concentrations and glucose-related markers. During this pandemic, we have to be extra vigilant about our health especially if we have NCDs like diabetes, obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular issues among others. Consumption of green tea films twice a day will not only help boost your immunity but also help in losing weight,” said Vishnukant Chaturbhuj Bhutada, managing director of Shilpa Medicare Limited.

Sundeip Bhatia, business head (India) of the company, said that they decided to venture into the growing market of green tea because they wanted to present a unique and differentiated experience to consumers. “The process of consuming tea films is very simple. One needs to peel the packet and take out the film and put it in around 120 ml of hot water. After two minutes, one can stir it well and drink. There will be no residual matter in the cup. In a way, we will also be contributing to lessen the carbon footprint from the globe and making the earth a better place to live in. Currently, we only have one variant — Ginger & Lemon — and we will be bringing the other flavours as well in near future,” added Sundeip.