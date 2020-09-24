STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

A film that you can drink

Green tea is known to have medicinal properties that help in reduction of cardio-vascular diseases, prevention of cancer and burning fat.

Published: 24th September 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

First of its kind, ready-to-drink green tea films

First of its kind, ready-to-drink green tea films

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A cup of tea is passe. You can now have green tea films. Shilpa Medicare Limited launched ready-to-drink green tea films in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The film is said to contain natural green tea extracts and has 60 percent ECGC (epigallocatechin gallate), which contributes to higher anti-oxidant, immunity-boosting, weight reduction and anticancer properties

According to the company, the product was launched after rigorous research of the green tea market, which is expected to grow USD 3, 515 million worldwide by the end of 2021.

It has been found that commercial green tea bags do not dissolve in hot water, leaving residual matter remains as waste. They also release millions of microscopic plastic particles into your drink. The company claims that the tea films completely dissolve in water with no loss of nutrients, aroma, essential oils and flavour.

Green tea is known to have medicinal properties that help in reduction of cardio-vascular diseases, prevention of cancer and burning fat. “We are talking about green tea, or more specifically epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a polyphenol component of green tea that research suggests might be substantially more powerful than HCQ and zinc against viral infections. Our tea films have 60 percent of EGCG and 98% polyphenol content. 

One clinical study conducted by Anna et al in 2012 confirmed that 250-400 mg of ECGC is beneficial in reducing weight and has beneficial effects on LDL cholesterol concentrations and glucose-related markers. During this pandemic, we have to be extra vigilant about our health especially if we have NCDs like diabetes, obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular issues among others. Consumption of green tea films twice a day will not only help boost your immunity but also help in losing weight,” said Vishnukant Chaturbhuj Bhutada, managing director of Shilpa Medicare Limited.

Sundeip Bhatia, business head (India) of the company, said that they decided to venture into the growing market of green tea because they wanted to present a unique and differentiated experience to consumers. “The process of consuming tea films is very simple. One needs to peel the packet and take out the film and put it in around 120 ml of hot water. After two minutes, one can stir it well and drink. There will be no residual matter in the cup. In a way, we will also be contributing to lessen the carbon footprint from the globe and making the earth a better place to live in. Currently, we only have one variant — Ginger & Lemon — and we will be bringing the other flavours as well in near future,” added Sundeip.

More from Food.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Green tea
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp