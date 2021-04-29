Bland, but not dead

Himabindu Reddy By

HYDERABAD: Smell is a potent wizard that transports you across thousands of miles and all the years you have lived.” Doesn’t this quote by American author Helen Keller take us down memory lane -- mom’s piping hot khichidi, grandmom’s spicy-tangy achaar and succulent mangoes peeled by dad on a lazy summer weekend? But a positive RT-PCR test can deprive you of reliving the nostalgia in seconds.

Ever since the pandemic broke out, all we’ve been hearing and reading about is immunity-boosting foods to help our bodies fight the virus. But no one’s telling us what to do when we contract the infection which compromises our sense of taste and smell. Though temporary (three-four weeks), imagine eating three meals a day without being able to experience our food in totality. The result is loss of appetite and mental agony, which adds to the existing frustration the pandemic has caused us.

Fret not! Here’s a humble attempt to make things better for Covid patients in recovery. We speak to chefs and nutritionists in Hyderabad to find out what flavours, textures and aromas can cut through the bland palate of those battling the Chinese virus.

Add colour to your plate

“Food stimulates parts of our brain, its changes our mood and brings back memories. For example, comfort food relaxes the mind and body as it is easy on the digestive system. But for Covid patients, who cannot smell or taste, colour can up their spirits. Their meals can include green, red and yellow fruits/vegetables,”says chef Sudhir Nair, executive chef at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace. Well, it’s a given in nature -- anything green, red and yellow is nutritious. According to nutritionist and dietitian Apeksha Ekbote, simply replacing boiled rice with jeera rice or adding kesar and elaichi to dishes can help make food look appealing. “Covid patients tend to lose their sense of smell and taste because of decreased immunity and high levels of antigens in the body. Adding a fruit or vegetable salad to the meal makes the plate look good,” she suggests.

Crunchier the better

Texture of food makes a whole lot of difference, especially when the two key senses are compromised. It reminds the mind of how a dish tastes and smells. “Fresh vegetables and fruits, such as lettuce and apples, are not only rich in nutrients but are also fun to eat. Have a salad with a lemon-honey dressing, its tangy and crunchy,” says Sudhir. Apeksha says dry fruits and nuts are a healthy snack and a much-needed addition to the diet as they are rich in proteins. So, start fussing about texture, even if it’s at the risk of you sounding like a MasterChef judge. You’ll at least be able to feel some part of your food.

Steamed yet yummy

Digestion takes up a lot of energy, which Covid patients cannot afford to waste. Their bodies are already working overtime to beat the virus. What’s better than clean, simple food. Sudhir recommends a bowl of hot soup with a dash of salt and pepper, which is immensely satisfying. “Avoid thick soups though, in which cornflour is added. Go for thin/clear soups such as chicken clear soup or a veg clear soup. Purees are also very easy on the digestive system. Try out carrot, broccoli and spinach purees,” he says.

