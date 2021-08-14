STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Sourdough: It’s all about loads of time and patience

Sourdough uses an active culture/starter made from scratch, which is maintained and fed for weeks. It is then used to leaven the dough for over 12-18 hours.

Published: 14th August 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Sourdough

Sourdough

By Misha Rajani
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Sourdough has risen to popularity lately and is everywhere on social media. Known for its crusty yet airy texture, this oldest form of bread leavening, which is hand-kneaded giving it a rustic look, is now on many DIYers’ to-do-list. But many don’t seem to get it right.

There are tons of reasons why the recipe could fail and one might eventually turn sour towards the concept of sourdough. But chefs and bakers in the city are here to clear all doubts and help master the technique. Ratish Melhotra (@ratish97), consultant at Nue Cafe, explains that as the bread is made using a mix of wild yeast and lactic acid bacteria which are naturally present in flour.

The key to a good sourdough bread is time and patience. “Unlike the regular leavened breads, traditional sourdough fermentation takes longer to ferment and rise, which is what creates its peculiar texture. Sourdough uses an active culture/starter made from scratch, which is maintained and fed for weeks. It is then used to leaven the dough for over 12-18 hours.

When one patiently works through the timings and feeds it well, a good batch of sourdough is guaranteed.” Not many know that it doesn’t use commercial yeast. Sharing his experience of making sourdough, he says: “I was shocked to hear of a few places using commercial yeast in and around the city. True sourdough doesn’t use gluten powder and has an active culture. It is not about getting the dark crust or the fancy scoring.” Baker Nisha Dürr (@ nisha_ durr) lists out a few mistakes bakers often make while making sourdough.

“While it would take some practice to get the hang of it, making sourdough doesn’t have to be so complicated. It just takes a healthy practice of feeding and maintaining your starter to keep it alive and active. You don’t need an old, established starter, you can build your own starter, as long as you’re feeding it regularly,” she says. Natasha Gupta (@livingforeveronlytoeat), a home baker and owner of Natasha’s Sourdoughery, says baking sourdough is a diverse and versatile process.

“Every time you bake sourdough it is different — what worked last time for you might not work this time. For example, the external environment, including the temperature, humidity, etc. are extremely crucial while baking sourdough. If you made a good loaf during the summer, the same schedule or recipe
won’t work in the winter or monsoon.” Natasha adds that chefs/bakers need to ensure that they are constantly experimenting and not relying on someone else’s recipe.

COMMON MISTAKES

  • Not feeding the sourdough starter regularly
  • No autolyse (mixing flour and water) or a really long autolyse
  • Not kneading the dough enough to pass the windowpane test or overworking the dough
  • Not enough folds during bulk fermentation
  • Insufficient bench rest time
  • Creating too much/too less tension while shaping the sourdough
  • The oven not being hot enough
  • Scoring too shallow or too deep

— Nisha Dürr, baker

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sourdough Sourdough recipe
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp