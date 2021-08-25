STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi-based diet consultancy firm doesn't restrict from your favourite food

Himanshu Rai, a senior nutritionist with over 14 years of experience in the field, has big plans.

healthy food,

For representational purposes

By ​Shantanu David
Express News Service

Himanshu Rai, a senior nutritionist with over 14 years of experience in the field, has big plans. Having launched his own Delhi-based diet consultancy in the pandemic, ThinkYou, the 35-year-old now plans to go international and start his own nutraceuticals products by the year end. His diet plans are scientific, customised to your individual nutritional requirements.

He does not believe in restricting people from their favourite foods, and instead educates clients on better cooking techniques and managing portion sizes. Rai is also a member of the Indian Dietetic Association (IDA) and Singapore Nutrition & Dietetics Association (SNDA).

Excerpts from an interview:

How did you find your way to nutrition?

Since childhood, I was passionate about different types of cuisines, their aromas and flavours. With time, I got more of an interest in nutritional values and health benefits of different types of foods and ingredients.

To understand the health benefits of food and nutrition, I pursued a Master’s degree in Nutritional Sciences.

After my studies, I started my practice for diet therapy, and simultaneously worked with different national and multinational nutrition brands in India. Finally, I launched my own company named ThinkYou to use my dietetics knowledge to help people.

How much time does it take with each client to figure out their needs?

Ideally, we give 30 to 45 minutes to every person to diagnose their exact nutrition problem/s. Within this
time frame, we diagnose the exact problem and come up with the nutritional solution and in this way, people get optimum results.

Tell us a little about ThinkYou.

ThinkYou offers different types of diet solutions for different nutrition-related health issues, including hypothyroidism, PCOD, weight gain, sports nutrition, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), lactose intolerance, gluten sensitivity and many more.

We have a team of senior doctors and nutritionists to deal with all nutritionrelated issues. Due to our online presence, people come to us not only from India but also from the US, Canada, and the Middle East, and Europe.

What are your plans for the future?

In the coming months, we will start operations in Gurugram, Chandigarh and Bengaluru. Internationally, we will start in Dubai. All our five offices will be fully functional within this year. Apart from this, we are launching high quality international standard nutrition and herbal products for the Indian market till the end of this year.

These products would be as per the demand of the Indian populace and would comply with Indian standards.

