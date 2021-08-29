STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Jerk it away

Go slow on the tucked-in stock of dehydrated foodstuff to up your health index

Published: 29th August 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Jerky

For representational purposes

By Shilpi Madan
Express News Service

If you love spicy snacks on the run, nothing beats the goodness of shiitake or lean meat slivers that arrive dried and non-chewy in a munchie bag. Jerky or dehydrated foods find their origin in a form of meat preservation by the Quecha Indians of the Inca empire that flourished in South America in 1550. But is there any nutritional benefit to consuming jerky foods that stand dehydrated? 

Traditionally, beef and red meat were the sole contenders for the jerky brigade. Then hopped on duck, kangaroo, elk, fancy fungi, trout and more, as convenience foods slowly became a permanent fixture in our urban lifestyles. Says Mumbai-based celebrity nutritionist Neha Sahaya, “Drying or dehydrating is one of the oldest ways to preserve foods. It makes them last longer and keeps them safe to eat. Yet you must consume in moderation, as nutrition-wise, the drying process can destroy vitamins A and C. This foodstuff also comes laced with high levels of sodium, just like processed meats. It is high in calories as the food shrinks and nutrients become more concentrated. Most of your diet should come from fresh, real and whole, unprocessed foods.”

Jerky foods are highly processed, having gone through many levels of factory alterations with the addition of artificial preservatives as well. “These meats have been stripped of their fat content, and nutrient value, and made tasty artificially. This makes them hard to digest, compromising on gut health and overall immunity,” explains culinary nutrition coach Eshanka Wahi, founder of Eat Clean with Eshanka, who shuttles between Delhi and Dubai. “These must not substitute fresh produce, hormone-free meats that form the clean protein in your diet,” she advices.  

Though everyone loves a good, junk treat once in a while, keep in mind that the chomping of jerky is recommended once in a few weeks. To fob off chances of over-indulging while in the midst of a marathon Netflix session, combine it with your intake of healthy pop-ins. Shares Wahi, “Avoid clubbing jerky with trans fats, saturated fats, simple carbs, or sugars as this will pave the way for risk of cholesterol, heart, and overall health-related issues. Most importantly, on the day of eating jerky foods, make sure you stay well-hydrated.”

While it is general practice to read the label before making your purchase, sometimes there are ingredients that we simply do not understand. “Nutrition information and ingredients are the best indicators, but if there are more than two ingredients you do not understand, and they sound like tongue-twisters, 
it is best to pass up the jerky pick,” she says.

Dry truth

✥ Eat in moderation
✥ Avoid substituting a meal with jerky foods
✥ Jerky means high on protein, sodium, preservatives
✥ Store in a dark, cool, dry place to retain flour. Refrigerate once opened.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jerky
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp