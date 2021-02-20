STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

'Happiness is homemade'

Two types of home-made pickles — one with red chillies and the other made with potatoes and green peas! Yes, you read right, and it was lip-smacking.

Published: 20th February 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: My craving for wholesome, healthy home-made North Indian food, led me to Abhipsa Tulshan and her mother Nirmala Tulshan’s doorstep this week. ‘Foodwrap’ is a pure vegetarian home catering enterprise that the mother-daughter runs from their home in Jubilee Hills since 2014. “This is not just a business, but it’s our passion project,” asserts Abhipsa who quit her job at a call centre to start this kitchen with her mother. And the passion surely transcends into the delicious food that they make. Specialising in Marwari cuisine, giving healthy twists to regular food is what sets them apart.

For instance, the Rajkachori that I had was made in fresh, crisp poori stuffed with dhokla made with spinach and topped with sev, coriander and tamarind chutney and curd. The green dhokla gave the chaat a splash of colour and a unique twist to this street-food. Abhipsa says, “Some people do not prefer aloo, so we add dhokla.”

Abhipsa ans Nirmala Tulshan

The Marwari lunch that followed was a simple meal that had the quintessential tastes of ghar ka khana, without any added colours, preservatives or extra oil. The paneer badami was not spicy, was a little sweet in light tomato gravy topped with slivers of almonds. It paired well with hara bhara parathas made of wheat. The nutritious rotis were soft and thankfully, not oily. The meal also had a mix of dal chawal – typical tuvar daal in a flavourful tadka mixed with white rice.

Two types of home-made pickles — one with red chillies and the other made with potatoes and green peas! Yes, you read right, and it was lip-smacking. Fluffy and tangy dahi vada and gaund laddoo ended the meal. The healthy laddoo made of jaggery had a nice crunch, and we couldn’t stop at just one. “The USP of our food is that each and every component is made at home and we don’t compromise on the quality of the ingredients,” shares the duo that runs this with five other staff.

Not just sticking to traditional Mawari food, they also make international dishes such as spinach rice with veg augratin, pastas, burgers, etc. On the range of food, she says, “We started with daily meals and chaats to fill the gap for good ghar ka khana, which became an instant hit. We moved on to making homemade dry snacks like bhel, jhaal muri, mathris, and flavoured bhujiyas.” Abhipsa credits her mother Nirmala for these recipes.

Always open to adaptation, she adds, “We customise our starters; whip up new dishes and tweak the old ones of my mother’s recipes.” As they do not have a fixed menu and also do on-site catering, orders have to be placed two days in advance. Food is delivered in leak-proof packaging using local courier services. Going forward, she says, “We want to make the best vegetarian dry snacks and home-cooked food,” and adds, “Happiness is homemade”.

She can be reached at: abtulshan@gmail.com

— Tamanna S Mehdi tamanna@newindianexpress.com @tamannamehdi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp