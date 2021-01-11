'One cannot survive on borrowed money for long': The story behind 'BongTaste'

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

For a lot of people, the pandemic was full of trials and tribulations. Including Subinoy Das and Adusyanti Chatterjee from Delhi, friends who are photographers and documentary filmmakers, who own a photography venture Wowdings.

“We lost five pets in a row and people in the immediate family and friend circle. I reached a point, where I started shortlisting gurdwaras in case we ran out of our last resources,” says Chatterjee, 39.

​“I had been associated with Google for documentaries for some time now, but didn’t get any work. No wedding shoots either. Photographers not affiliated to mainstream organisations got pushed to vulnerable positions,” adds Das, 38.

The lockdown put Wowdings on hold

For Chatterjee, as the sole bread earner in the family, going back to Kolkata was not an option. “And Subinoy stayed back, in case something happened to me as I was all alone.” Some months later, a photographer they knew died by suicide in abject bankruptcy.

“That’s when we realised that there’s an impending disaster waiting for us if we don’t do anything now. People offered to loan us money and send ration, but we refused. One cannot survive on borrowed money for long. As a last resort, we started BongTaste, a home kitchen,” says Das.

Both Das and Chatterjee have been Delhi residents since 2006. When the latter moved to Delhi for work, she simply missed Bengali food.

​“Eventually, I met migrants, who also missed their cuisine. I learned traditional recipes from a lot of them, and had thought that someday, it would not be a bad idea to serve authentic recipes from everywhere,” adds Chatterjee.

Meanwhile, Das always wanted to be his own boss. “I would love hosting friends and peers in Delhi, and making Bengali and North-Eastern food for them. People came back for more, and I knew someday if I did something other than photography, it would be nurturing my passion for cooking,” he adds.BongTaste is a story of improvising, adapting, being self-reliant with a searing will to stay alive, is how the duo describes their venture.

“Our operations officially started on July 26, 2020, with just one customer. Initially, I started delivering on a cycle and our kind friends would pick up their own orders. We started delivering through partners only when the demand rose,” informs Das. During Durga Puja and Kali Puja, business was at its peak. “But, business overheads are higher for small businesses. And starting from zero revenue, marketing and promotion, have been a far cry with only some regular patrons supporting the venture,” she says.

Does BongTaste serve everything Bengali?

“No. We have also served Anglo-Indian, North-Eastern India, Islamic cuisine, and plan to introduce regional, European and Middle Eastern menus, and even a Fitness Freak menu. Subinoy has the talent to churn out delectable gastronomic delights, even under the pressure of bulk orders,” adds Chatterjee.

Preparations start at midnight, on the day of delivery.

“There’s a lot of chopping, peeling, grinding, and certain recipes need to be marinated for 8 to 10 hours. To ensure zero cross-contamination, no part of our production is outsourced. We also have an FSSAI license and stick to WHO guidelines,” explains Das.

Chatterjee researches for recipes, designs menus, and does the plating, styling, marketing, and accounting, while Das cooks and does the photoshoots, graphics, and finance and delivery.

BongTaste is in Malviya Nagar, and within a 1km radius, they deliver for free.

“We take orders from Monday to Friday for our weekend pop-up, and have a provision of weekly meals for monthly subscribers,” informs Chatterjee.

If all goes well, a BongTaste café might pop up for posterity.

To place an order call: 9873646321/9674997804