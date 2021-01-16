STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quality meats for the masses

Meatigo offers over 150 products, including meats (chicken, mutton, pork, and buff), bacon, deli meats, fish and seafood, spreads, momos, burger patties, and ready-to-cook marinades.

Backend operations at Meatigo, Gurugram

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

“We started Meatigo in 2016 after I’d come back from working abroad and had just had it with the haphazard quality of meat at local butcheries and complete lack of a product range, having become accustomed to the quality and variety in foreign countries,” says Siddhant Wangdi, a tinge of outrage at India’s lacklustre meat market still detectable in his tone.

While the country still has the highest vegetarian population in the world, the sheer numbers of Indians make the domestic animal protein market a veritable beast, with Gurugram-based Meatigo and other players hoping to carve out as much as they possibly can. Meatigo is primed for that hunt. Wangdi, 30, enjoys his non-vegetarian food and it was this passion that led to the project of a premium quality meat brand offering the kind of range that “is offered abroad and let consumers like myself have multiple choices when it came to products.”

“While researching for the brand, two interesting findings emerged: firstly; people were ready to move to healthier, properly sourced meat products even if it meant paying a bit more; secondly, they were looking for more options than the standard raw chicken and mutton,” elaborates Wangdi, adding, “I met so many people who said their favourite meat was pork, for instance, but they only ate it abroad because they didn’t trust the quality and safety of Indian pork.”

Having started operations from Gurugram in 2017, today Meatigo delivers to homes across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, with plans to enter Chennai and other markets. Given Meatigo’s obsession with quality, all their products are sourced from farm-raised English Breed Pork, corn and soya -fed chicken, free range mutton and 100 per cent grass-fed buff, which are all reared and processed sans hormones and are antibiotic-residue-free. The same applies to all their cold cuts and deli meats which the company solely procures from only certified antibiotic and hormone free suppliers.

Wangdi’s wife’s family was in the processed food industry, which helped him source the best equipment suppliers and cold-chain logistics. “We control the entire process from start to finish: from procuring our handpicked, and thoroughly, vetted poultry farmers and meat vendors, to taking the meats to be process in our own designed units, as well as our cold storage and vacuum-seal packaging, right up to the delivery at your doorstep, within two hours of your having placed the order,” informs Wangdi, adding that while Meatigo has tied up with delivery aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy, both him and the vast majority of his customers prefer ordering directly from the site. 

Meatigo offers over 150 products, including meats (chicken, mutton, pork, and buff), bacon, deli meats, fish and seafood, spreads, momos, burger patties, and ready-to-cook marinades. They just introduced a special festival menu with a smorgasbord of Christmas treats, with plans to continue the tradition with other festivals.  So, who’s hungry?

