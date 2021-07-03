Break your fast the English way

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Breakfast, the first meal of the day, ought to be healthy and filling. While the South Indian breakfast is considered to be the most nutritious, the Full English Breakfast (also called the Full Monty Breakfast) is a God-sent for a lazy weekend morning. Once plated, the variety may seem intimidating, but it actually is pretty easy to whip up and so satisfying.

An English Breakfast served in Hyderabad essentially comprises waffles, sausages, bacon strips, some baked beans, eggs the way you like it, toast, cereal, fruits and a pot of freshly brewed tea or coffee. But when it comes to this soulful plate of food, the devil is in the detail. We speak to chefs and managers of cafes in the city serving this dish about what goes into a making and plating this wholesome breakfast platter.

Chef Kailash Gundupalli, culinary director at Novotel Convention Centre, speaks about how the Full English Breakfast gained popularity in Hyderabad.

“A lot of IT firms and MNCs established here brought along with them a series of European and American brands. This made the English breakfast popular among the locals. English breakfast is mostly about waffles, muffins, bacon and more. This is one of the healthiest breakfasts that one could have as nothing is deep fried. They are all baked and boiled. The baked beans, poached eggs, multigrain breads, all of these give you a balanced nutrition,” he says.

Also, many confuse the English breakfast with the American. What sets it apart is the black pudding, which is the key component, he says.

The Hole in the Wall Café in Jubilee Hills serves the English Breakfast all day long.

“We have around 30 breakfast options, but the English breakfast is most ordered. The platter has two sausages, two strips of bacon, mashed potatoes, mushrooms, tomatoes, baked beans and a sunny side-up. This is the authentic English breakfast platter. We also have another variant, which has chicken nine yards hash (a mix of chicken salami, ham, pepperoni and hash browns),” Snehal, the manager says. For the vegetarians, they serve the farmer’s breakfast.Autumn Leaf Café, although an American setup, also serves the English breakfast. “We open at 7:30 am and our breakfast menu is open for orders will 11:30 am. Most of the stuff you see on the menu is homemade,” says Asmitha Reddy, who manages the cafe.

According to Nishant Sinha, the founder of Roastery Coffee House in Banjara Hills, there’s demand for a really good breakfast. Even during the lockdown, when people could move out for hardly four hours in the morning, his cafe would see customers walking in for their first meal of the day.

“Our English breakfast includes baked beans, hash brown, mushrooms, an omelette, toast and sautéed vegetables,” he says. Now that you know where to get your breakfast this weekend, some of you