It’s marshmallow time: Home-baker and owner of Crumbs and Sprinks shows us how

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Everyone loves a messy, gooey marshmallow. Throw in some flavours, and it is heaven on earth. The chewy, draggy texture and melt-in-your-mouth confectionery is easily available at supermarkets but they cost a bomb. So why no try making it at home?

​Home-baker and owner of Crumbs and Sprinks, Dorcus Rihsika, shows us how.

Ingredients

Hot water | 30 gm gelatin | 250 gm sugar

Method

Pour 120 ml hot water in a bowl, mix 30 gm of gelatine to it

Grease a silicone mould and keep it aside

In a saucepan, mix 250 grams of sugar and 120 ml of water until it forms a thick, string-like consistency

Now to the sugar sauce add gelatine and wait until it becomes thick.

Once cool, blend it till you get a white creamy texture

Add vanilla essence and mix again

Pour the batter into the silicon mould and let it set for 4 hours in at room temperature

Dust it with powered sugar as you cut it into bit-sized pieces

Fun tip: Melt the marshmallow over fire, place it on a biscuit and enjoy a yummy smush