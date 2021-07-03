Leftover food aren’t that bad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We’ve all seen that one aunty, whose plus one at weddings and kitty parties is a Tupperware or stainless steel dabba in which she packs the leftovers for next day’s breakfast. She’s been the butt of all jokes for decades but it turns out that the dabbawali aunty is actually doing the right thing!

Though not supported by many, food scientists and researchers suggest that eating leftovers can save the environment as it reduces a lot of wastage. It is a widely accepted fact that reducing the waste generated from meals and snacks is a great way to bring down carbon footprint. But, is eating leftovers good for you? Any meal composed of protein, a healthy fat, a source of complex carbohydrates and vegetables is good for up to four days, if stored properly.

Store them in airtight containers in a refrigerator.

“Food is considered to be good unless there is a trace of pungent or foul smell. Such smells indicate that it’s either contaminated with bacteria or fungi, which can cause food poisoning,” says Dr Sujatha Stephen, dietician, Yashoda Hospital.

