STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Leftover food aren’t that bad

Though not supported by many, food scientists and researchers suggest that eating leftovers can save the environment as it reduces a lot of wastage.

Published: 03rd July 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

food, nutrition

Any meal composed of protein, a healthy fat, a source of complex carbohydrates and vegetables is good for up to four days, if stored properly. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We’ve all seen that one aunty, whose plus one at weddings and kitty parties is a Tupperware or stainless steel dabba in which she packs the leftovers for next day’s breakfast. She’s been the butt of all jokes for decades but it turns out that the dabbawali aunty is actually doing the right thing!

Though not supported by many, food scientists and researchers suggest that eating leftovers can save the environment as it reduces a lot of wastage. It is a widely accepted fact that reducing the waste generated from meals and snacks is a great way to bring down carbon footprint. But, is eating leftovers good for you? Any meal composed of protein, a healthy fat, a source of complex carbohydrates and vegetables is good for up to four days, if stored properly. 

Store them in airtight containers in a refrigerator. 

“Food is considered to be good unless there is a trace of pungent or foul smell. Such smells indicate that it’s either contaminated with bacteria or fungi, which can cause food poisoning,” says Dr Sujatha Stephen, dietician, Yashoda Hospital. 

Roti crackers

Heat a pan and melt some butter/ghee with a pinch of salt

Roast the leftover rotis on the pan and serve it with teawould like to cook up a storm in your kitchens. 

Check out the recipe for cheese omelette, a key component in an English Breakfast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp