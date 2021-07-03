STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The magic of bubbles in tea

City Express speak to people who have been in the bubble tea business in Hyderabad and find out more about it.

Tea, chai

Vikas Bajaj, a franchise owner of The Tea Planet, talks about how they have been experimenting with different flavours of bubble tea for their customers. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While Irani chai remains the eternal muse of tea lovers in Hyderabad, other kinds of teas too have been making appearances across cafes and restaurants. Prominent among them is bubble tea, a cold beverage with a fruity zing and pearl-like bubbles. We speak to people who have been in the bubble tea business in the city and find out more about it.

Neelima Chowdary Chadalavada, the founder of Exotic Blooming Tea, says: “Bubble tea is made of fruit concentrate base is made of tea which is black or green. In India, nobody makes the right kind of bubble tea as they use Monin syrup which in abroad they call it bubble tea because of the froth and not because of the balls in the tea. When you shake it there are small bubbles formed on the layer and that is actually called the bubble tea. This is a Vietnamese drink and here in India people are doing it with the sugar syrup, but they have to do it with fruit concentrate.”

Nihar Alladai, the operations and procurement manager of Pop O Bob, says, “We started this in 2017 and we have been growing since then. I feel like it is a great achievement for us. Consumers here are used to milk shakes and introducing bubble tea was a huge task for us. These bubbles are of different flavours and one variant is tapioca. We have introduced popping bubbles in fruit flavours. To make it more interesting, we put in other things like jelly, cream and chia seeds for healthy options. We allow customers to customise their tea. We have vegan milk that has six variants one can choose from.”

Vikas Bajaj, a franchise owner of The Tea Planet, talks about how they have been experimenting with different flavours of bubble tea for their customers. “It’s a whole new concept in the city and people are still learning about it. We have 14 varieties of bubble tea with us which are mostly fruits and chocolate flavours. We have both hot and cold flavoured bubble tea which is unique. Our bestsellers are nutty taro and pink indulgence which is popular among kids due to its bubble gum flavour. Tiramisu and chocolate blast are also the most preferred ones on the menu.”

