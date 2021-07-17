STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monsoon munchies

Ah, monsoon! the season of pitter-patter and sizzling hot food, the season of the wind blowing against your face and the cravings of fiery food to keep your body warm, it’s here.

By Express News Service

It’s no secret that everyone loves to cozy up and eat food while enjoying the rain hit the windowpanes, but what makes it more soothing is a plate of mouth-watering savoury or sweet bites that set just set the mood right. Check out these three easy-to-make dishes that will get you drooling on a cold, dewy evening

 Pasta Al Limone 

This lemony, zesty number is easy to whip up on a rainy day. The creaminess of the pasta, infused with herbs and chilli flakes, will transport you to another dimension. 

Cook time: 15 minutes    
Serves: 1 

Ingredients

Salt to taste
One cup of pasta water  
1 tbsp olive oil/2 tbsp butter
2 cloves of garlic, chopped
Herbs and chili flakes to taste
Juice of 1 lemon
250 gm pasta  

Method
●  Boil the pasta and set it aside, transfer the pasta water into a cup
●  In a pan that’s on low heat, pour olive oil/butter, add the garlic, fresh herbs and chili flakes 
●  Stir until the entire pan turns fragrant, all we’re trying to do is infuse those ingredients together
●  Add the pasta to the pan and give it a good stir, add lemon juice and pasta water
●  Stir till all the pasta is covered with the herbs and chillies
●  Finally, add butter and salt, the butter will mix with the pasta water and make the dish creamy, while the salt will help the flavours shine

(Tarun Dhagay, home chef)

Beef Stroganoff Soup 

A fusion of mushroom, egg and beef, this dish is a meat lover’s dream. The slurpy noodles and the aroma make it a perfect entrée for on a rainy evening. The Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce and sour cream leave the taste buds wanting for more. 

Cook time:  3 hours    
Serves: 6 

Ingredients
3 tsp olive oil | 340 gm of lean chuck cut into bite-sized cubes
1/2 sweet yellow onion diced 
226 gm button mushrooms, sliced
5 cloves of garlic, minced
3 sprigs of fresh thyme leaves  
Sea salt and freshly cracked pepper to taste
6 cups of beef broth | 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
1-2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 bay leaf | 2 cups of egg noodles
2-3 tbsp corn starch + 1/4 cup of beef broth if thicker soup is desired
3 tbsp sour cream
Chives chopped, for garnish

Method
● Heat olive oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. You can also use a crock-pot but the cook time may extend to 1 hour   
●  Add the beef and cook for 2-3 minutes or until browned. Add the onion and mushrooms, stir regularly, and cook for 2-3 minutes
●  Add the garlic and thyme, season with sea salt and freshly cracked pepper, stir constantly for 1 minute
●  Add the beef broth, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and bay leaf to the Dutch oven then stir until well combined. 
●  Cover with a lid and simmer for 2-3 hours
●  Turn the heat up to medium and add the noodles. Cook for 10 minutes or until the noodles are cooked through. For a thicker soup, mix 2-3 tbsp of cornstarch with a bit of beef broth and add it to the boiling soup. Stir well until thick
●  Take it off the heat and let it sit for a minute or two to cool down
●  Add the sour cream and stir until combined
●  Taste the soup and re-season with sea salt, freshly cracked pepper, Dijon or Worcestershire sauce if needed

Serve immediately

(Wavell McLeod, Hotel Management student)

  Custard Munchkins 

Not a fan of spicy food but want to punch in some flavour on a 
lazy weekend? Custard munchkins are here to save the day. 
This sweet, light and delightful number is a delightful snack on a rainy day 
Cook time:  30-40 minutes   |    Serves: 5

Ingredients
3 cups refined flour
50 gm unsalted butter
½ cup sugar
1 cup milk  
1 tsp yeast  
2 eggs
½tsp salt  
½ ltr oil
½ tsp cinnamon powder
1 tsp powdered sugar 

Method 
● Heat milk in a saucepan, add the butter. Bring it to a boil and add sugar. Mix well and turn off the heat
● Let it cool and add the yeast, beat in the eggs 
● Add the flour and salt, pour the mixture into the flour and knead it into a soft dough. Rest it for one hour at room temperature
● After the dough has doubled in size, punch it to release the air and divide it into equal medium-sized balls
● Deep fry the balls until golden brown 
● Mix the cinnamon and sugar powders and dust it on the munchkins 

(Ayush Mathew Rajesh, Mark Johnson, students of Hotel Management and Culinary Arts)

