Raise the ‘steaks’

The weekend is finally here and nothing can beat a chilled beer with a sizzling steak on a Saturday afternoon.

Published: 24th July 2021 10:00 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The weekend is finally here and nothing can beat a chilled beer with a sizzling steak on a Saturday afternoon. Give your ‘Steak Saturday’ a twist with these recipes, which will add a little pizzazz and turn your regular steak into something fancy

Pomelo Pith ‘Chicken’ Tonkatsu

Ingredients

FOR TONKATSU:

  • 1 ripe pomelo 
  • 1tsp onion powder,
  • 1tsp garlic powder| Salt to taste
  • 1 cup Panko bread crumbs (use regular ones if unavailable)
  • 4-5 tbsp maida
  • Oil for deep frying
  • Cabbage tomato and lime wedge to serve on the side
  • For sauce
  • 1/3 cup ketchup
  • 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbspmirin
  • 1 tbsp sugar1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 tsp garlic powder

Method for Tonkatsu

  • Peel the pomelo and keep the skins aside
  • Cut it into quarters. Sneak your fingers between the skin and separate the fat pith of the fruit. This is the ‘chicken’
  • Bring a pot of water to boil, blanch the pith for 2 mins
  • Strain and squeeze the pith. Repeat this twice. Scrape off the remaining peel on the surface, if any, using a knife
  • Marinate the ‘meat’ with garlic powder, salt, onion powder and oil. Let this sit at least for an hour
  • Set up your dredging station. In a plate, take maida, a few pinches of salt and pepper. In another, make a slightly thick batter of water and maida, season this. Place the panko crumbs
  • Heat oil on a medium flame in a deep pot
  • Pat the ‘meat’ in the flour mix, followed by the slurry and finally into the crumbs
  • Fry the ‘meat’ till golden brown
  • Cut it into strips and serve with shredded cabbage, tomato and lemon wedges on the side

Method for sauce

  • In a small bowl, stir together ketchup, Worcestershire, soy sauce, mirin, sugar, mustard and garlic powder. Use immediately or store in the refrigerator for a month

— Ratish Mehrotra, Chef at Nue Cafe

Truffle mushroom stuffed chicken steak

Ingredients

200 gms chicken breast

For filling

  • 30 gms shitake mushroom
  • 50 gms button mushroom
  • 5 gms thyme, 4 cloves of garlic
  • 50 gms chopped onion| Salt & pepper
  • 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
  •  ml truffle oil 30 ml extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 lemon wedge
  • 1 sprig chopped parsley

For sauce

  • 2 cloves of garlic, minced
  • ½ onion chopped
  • 1 tbsp flour| 20 gms butter
  • 1 bay leaf | 1/4 tsp pepper
  • 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 5 gms fresh thyme, chopped
  • 1 tbsp tomato puree

Method

  • In a medium pan, add olive oil, garlic and onion, sauté well. Add chopped mushrooms, truffle oil, seasoning. Sauté till moisture evaporates
  • Take it off the heat and let it cool
  • Slit the chicken breast from the side to centre to open it
  • Gently tenderise it, sprinkle salt and pepper, stuff the mushroom in the middle and seal the edges with flour paste
  • Marinate the chicken with garlic, olive oil, salt, pepper, lemon juice, herbs, a spoon of Worcestershire sauce. Refrigerate it for about 30 minutes
  • In another frying pan, add butter, garlic, onion, bay leaf. Saute well. Add 1 tbsp of flour. Cook till the raw flavour goes
  • Add chicken stock, stir it well to ensure no lumps. Add Worcestershire sauce, tomato puree and seasoning. Reduce it to a pouring consistency
  • Grill the chicken steak at about 250 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes
  • Strain the sauce in a bowl, check the seasoning and adjust the consistency
  • Once chicken is done, remove from the grill and cut into slices
  • Pour sauce on the steak and drizzle truffle oil on top. Serve hot with grilled veggies, country potatoes and fries

— Chef Raghu Ramaswamy, Chef de cuisine at Fusion 9

