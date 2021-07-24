Raise the ‘steaks’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The weekend is finally here and nothing can beat a chilled beer with a sizzling steak on a Saturday afternoon. Give your ‘Steak Saturday’ a twist with these recipes, which will add a little pizzazz and turn your regular steak into something fancy

Pomelo Pith ‘Chicken’ Tonkatsu

Ingredients

FOR TONKATSU:

1 ripe pomelo

1tsp onion powder,

1tsp garlic powder| Salt to taste

1 cup Panko bread crumbs (use regular ones if unavailable)

4-5 tbsp maida

Oil for deep frying

Cabbage tomato and lime wedge to serve on the side

For sauce

1/3 cup ketchup

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbspmirin

1 tbsp sugar1 tsp Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp garlic powder

Method for Tonkatsu

Peel the pomelo and keep the skins aside

Cut it into quarters. Sneak your fingers between the skin and separate the fat pith of the fruit. This is the ‘chicken’

Bring a pot of water to boil, blanch the pith for 2 mins

Strain and squeeze the pith. Repeat this twice. Scrape off the remaining peel on the surface, if any, using a knife

Marinate the ‘meat’ with garlic powder, salt, onion powder and oil. Let this sit at least for an hour

Set up your dredging station. In a plate, take maida, a few pinches of salt and pepper. In another, make a slightly thick batter of water and maida, season this. Place the panko crumbs

Heat oil on a medium flame in a deep pot

Pat the ‘meat’ in the flour mix, followed by the slurry and finally into the crumbs

Fry the ‘meat’ till golden brown

Cut it into strips and serve with shredded cabbage, tomato and lemon wedges on the side

Method for sauce

In a small bowl, stir together ketchup, Worcestershire, soy sauce, mirin, sugar, mustard and garlic powder. Use immediately or store in the refrigerator for a month

— Ratish Mehrotra, Chef at Nue Cafe

Truffle mushroom stuffed chicken steak

Ingredients

200 gms chicken breast

For filling

30 gms shitake mushroom

50 gms button mushroom

5 gms thyme, 4 cloves of garlic

50 gms chopped onion| Salt & pepper

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

ml truffle oil 30 ml extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon wedge

1 sprig chopped parsley

For sauce

2 cloves of garlic, minced

½ onion chopped

1 tbsp flour| 20 gms butter

1 bay leaf | 1/4 tsp pepper

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 cup chicken stock

5 gms fresh thyme, chopped

1 tbsp tomato puree

Method

In a medium pan, add olive oil, garlic and onion, sauté well. Add chopped mushrooms, truffle oil, seasoning. Sauté till moisture evaporates

Take it off the heat and let it cool

Slit the chicken breast from the side to centre to open it

Gently tenderise it, sprinkle salt and pepper, stuff the mushroom in the middle and seal the edges with flour paste

Marinate the chicken with garlic, olive oil, salt, pepper, lemon juice, herbs, a spoon of Worcestershire sauce. Refrigerate it for about 30 minutes

In another frying pan, add butter, garlic, onion, bay leaf. Saute well. Add 1 tbsp of flour. Cook till the raw flavour goes

Add chicken stock, stir it well to ensure no lumps. Add Worcestershire sauce, tomato puree and seasoning. Reduce it to a pouring consistency

Grill the chicken steak at about 250 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes

Strain the sauce in a bowl, check the seasoning and adjust the consistency

Once chicken is done, remove from the grill and cut into slices

Pour sauce on the steak and drizzle truffle oil on top. Serve hot with grilled veggies, country potatoes and fries

— Chef Raghu Ramaswamy, Chef de cuisine at Fusion 9