Raise the ‘steaks’

HYDERABAD: The weekend is finally here and nothing can beat a chilled beer with a sizzling steak on a Saturday afternoon. Give your ‘Steak Saturday’ a twist with these recipes, which will add a little pizzazz and turn your regular steak into something fancy
Pomelo Pith ‘Chicken’ Tonkatsu
Ingredients
FOR TONKATSU:
- 1 ripe pomelo
- 1tsp onion powder,
- 1tsp garlic powder| Salt to taste
- 1 cup Panko bread crumbs (use regular ones if unavailable)
- 4-5 tbsp maida
- Oil for deep frying
- Cabbage tomato and lime wedge to serve on the side
- For sauce
- 1/3 cup ketchup
- 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbspmirin
- 1 tbsp sugar1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1/4 tsp garlic powder
Method for Tonkatsu
- Peel the pomelo and keep the skins aside
- Cut it into quarters. Sneak your fingers between the skin and separate the fat pith of the fruit. This is the ‘chicken’
- Bring a pot of water to boil, blanch the pith for 2 mins
- Strain and squeeze the pith. Repeat this twice. Scrape off the remaining peel on the surface, if any, using a knife
- Marinate the ‘meat’ with garlic powder, salt, onion powder and oil. Let this sit at least for an hour
- Set up your dredging station. In a plate, take maida, a few pinches of salt and pepper. In another, make a slightly thick batter of water and maida, season this. Place the panko crumbs
- Heat oil on a medium flame in a deep pot
- Pat the ‘meat’ in the flour mix, followed by the slurry and finally into the crumbs
- Fry the ‘meat’ till golden brown
- Cut it into strips and serve with shredded cabbage, tomato and lemon wedges on the side
Method for sauce
- In a small bowl, stir together ketchup, Worcestershire, soy sauce, mirin, sugar, mustard and garlic powder. Use immediately or store in the refrigerator for a month
— Ratish Mehrotra, Chef at Nue Cafe
Truffle mushroom stuffed chicken steak
Ingredients
200 gms chicken breast
For filling
- 30 gms shitake mushroom
- 50 gms button mushroom
- 5 gms thyme, 4 cloves of garlic
- 50 gms chopped onion| Salt & pepper
- 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- ml truffle oil 30 ml extra virgin olive oil
- 1 lemon wedge
- 1 sprig chopped parsley
For sauce
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- ½ onion chopped
- 1 tbsp flour| 20 gms butter
- 1 bay leaf | 1/4 tsp pepper
- 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 5 gms fresh thyme, chopped
- 1 tbsp tomato puree
Method
- In a medium pan, add olive oil, garlic and onion, sauté well. Add chopped mushrooms, truffle oil, seasoning. Sauté till moisture evaporates
- Take it off the heat and let it cool
- Slit the chicken breast from the side to centre to open it
- Gently tenderise it, sprinkle salt and pepper, stuff the mushroom in the middle and seal the edges with flour paste
- Marinate the chicken with garlic, olive oil, salt, pepper, lemon juice, herbs, a spoon of Worcestershire sauce. Refrigerate it for about 30 minutes
- In another frying pan, add butter, garlic, onion, bay leaf. Saute well. Add 1 tbsp of flour. Cook till the raw flavour goes
- Add chicken stock, stir it well to ensure no lumps. Add Worcestershire sauce, tomato puree and seasoning. Reduce it to a pouring consistency
- Grill the chicken steak at about 250 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes
- Strain the sauce in a bowl, check the seasoning and adjust the consistency
- Once chicken is done, remove from the grill and cut into slices
- Pour sauce on the steak and drizzle truffle oil on top. Serve hot with grilled veggies, country potatoes and fries
— Chef Raghu Ramaswamy, Chef de cuisine at Fusion 9