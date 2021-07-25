Feast from past: Chef Udit Maheshwari’s 'pitaara' brings out some culinary gems

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Only a handful of people in India can make a real salt-cured Bandel cheese. Introduced by the Portuguese who settled in the Gangetic Delta in the early 1500s, the cheese has since been forgotten. You will rarely find it in restaurants. Hardly any shop sells it. Cheesed off with the sorry state of affairs, chef Udit Maheshwari, Co-Founder and Chef Partner at Pitaara in Delhi, decided to bring it back on the table.

He took dough, salt, and lots of Bandel cheese to make a kulcha. “I wanted the cheese to stand out for what it was—a smoky, salty, crumbly cheese—that compliments Indian food well,” he says. Bacon Kalimpong Kulcha is the non-vegetarian variant with doubled smoked bacon and Bandel cheese.

The cheese gets its name from the town of Bandel, 54km north of Kolkata, close to the Hooghly river. It became popular among the locals who began producing it. Fresh cow’s milk was curdled with the juice of some lemons and preserved in saltwater to increase longevity. But with time and foreign cheese thronging the market, Bandel lost its charm. Sadly, only the Anglo-Indian community in India use it in their food today.

Maheshwari, who trained at the Le Cordon Bleu, London, plates lost recipes and obscure ingredients. Forgotten traditions need to be remembered, he believes, and that is why this former lawyer

turned into a chef.

Little did he know that the kitchen would become operational during the pandemic, but it all worked out perfectly, he says. “This time made everyone reflect on what was most important to them. For me, it was food and I wanted to begin right away,” he says, hoping to launch a restaurant one day.

In his kitchen, a variety of grains that have otherwise been undervalued in contemporary cuisines such as ragi, bajra, and samak are given the pride of place. You see it in the Salted Caramel Chocolate Tart made with a bajra shortcrust pastry. Another one is the Salted Caramel Kheer cooked with samak millet, milk and sugar. It is topped with date palm jaggery and salted caramel. In some of the other creations such as the Calicut-style Ghee cake and Walnut Atta Biscuits, nostalgia is the key ingredient. There is also the Parmesan Masala Cookies made of Indian Parmesan.

Everything on Maheshwari’s menu is made or sourced locally. The food package is biodegradable with cutlery made of sugarcane pulp. The latter is sent only on request. Should you want anything altered to your preference, Maheshwari will be happy to do so. That is a good way of enjoying the flavours of yesteryears today.

BANDEL CHEESE KULCHA

For the dough

✥ Refined flour-350gm

✥ Yoghurt-20gm

✥ Baking soda-¼ tsp

✥ Baking powder-¼ tsp

✥ Sugar-½ tsp

✥ Salt-¼ tsp

✥ Vegetable Oil-15 ml

✥ Lukewarm water-200 ml

For the stuffing

✥ Bandel cheese 140g

✥ Paneer-60g

✥ A pinch of turmeric

✥ Chopped coriender-½ tsp

✥ Chopped green chilies- ½ tsp

✥ Salt to taste

Method

✥ Soak the cheese overnight in lukewarm water

✥ For the dough, mix all the dry ingredients

✥ Add oil into the flour mix, followed by yoghurt

✥ Add lukewarm water gradually and knead

✥ Cover with a damp cloth and let it rest for two to three hours

✥ For the stuffing, peel the pre-soaked cheese and grate it. Grate paneer and fork together with turmeric, coriander and green chillies.

✥ Once the dough doubles, punch it down

✥ Divide the dough into 9-10 small balls and dust with flour. Let it rest under the damp cloth.

✥ Flatten the dough and add a tbs of the mixture in the centre, seal and pinch off the extra dough. Repeat with the rest.

✥ Cook on a hot, dry tawa, or an oven. Generously apply butter and enjoy.