Pride Unboxed: AKU's - The Brrgrr Co launches 'Build Your Own Burger' on their menu

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

As the world gears up to celebrate Pride Month for a very unusual second year in a row, AKU'S - The Brrgrr Co., which delivers across Delhi-NCR, has launched a BYOB (Build Your Own Burger) section on their menu for June.

The campaign celebrates International Pride Month and aims to spread awareness and create representation for the LGBTQIA community with a message of inclusivity, and showcases how no one needs to fit in a fixed box.

Launched yesterday (June 1), the campaign allows people to create their own Pride Burger at AKU'S using their favorite AKU’S ingredients and so develop their own awesome meal. This is possible via a simple four step process: Choose your Bun, Choose your Sauce, Choose your Patty, and Choose your Toppings. Patrons can avail these options through takeaway and delivery via Zomato, as well as the website (akus.in).

“Good food never fails in bringing people together. The resonating factor behind the BYOB Pride campaign is that we believe in the ideology of individual expression,” says Ankit Malhotra, Co-Founder, AKU’S - The Brrgrr Co.

With the belief that only burgers are meant to fit in a box, and not a person’s sexuality, the Pride Burger encourages people to be their true, original selves in every way and every day. “The world should be a space of value, and not judgements. With this campaign, we want people to have an experience, and to make them value their own judgements paired with a series of punchy, nuanced and fragrance notes,” signs off Malhotra.