Colour us hungry: Delicacies that tone with this Holi season

With Holi festivities set to take off from today, here are three recipes for things sweet and salty to make the festival of colours pop even more for you.

Published: 28th March 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Saga Punch (L) and Bhang & Dal Ke Dahi Bhalle

Saga Punch (L) and Bhang & Dal Ke Dahi Bhalle

With Holi festivities set to take off from today, here are three recipes for things sweet and salty to make the festival of colours pop even more for you

Shahi Tukda

Aerated bread, whipped cream cheese with cardamom, lotus cookie, rangoli of flavours

Whipped cream cheese

25gm Butter, 32gm Sugar, 50gm Cream Cheese, 100gm Whipping Cream

Method

  • Whip sugar and butter together, add cream cheese and whip with an electric whisk until fluffy.

  • Whisk whipping cream, and fold into the cream cheesemixture.

For Aerated bread

Ingredients

180gm Milk, 110gm Vegetable oil, 105gm Egg white, 18gm Egg yolk, 190gm Sugar, 105gm Cake flour, 5gm Salt, 5gm Kewra water, 5gm Rose Water, 1 Whipping siphon, 2pc N2O cartridge, 5pc Disposable
cups

Method

  • Blitz all the ingredients.

  • Pour the mixture inside the soda siphon. Charge with one N2O cylinder and shake vigourously.

  • Pour inside a cup half full. Microwave for 30 sec.

  • Keep inside a fridge until ready.

"This 400-year-old bread pudding appears to have been invented in the kitchens of the Mughal
Emperor Babur. Sugar was an expensive ingredient back then. Working with the same mindset, we
decided to come up with a modern Shahi tukda, according to the sensibilities of our own time and
using methods that are exotic for us," says Chef Hitein Puri, Brand Chef, Café Staywoke, Gurgaon

SAGA Punch by Akhilesh Sheoran, Bar Manager, SAGA, Gurgaon

Ingredients

  • 30ml Coconut,3 dashes Cardamom tincture,

  • 20ml Saffron &orange syrup, 20ml Soda water,

  • Lime Juice

Method

  • Take a glass, add coconut, saffron & orange syrup.

  • Now add Cardamom tincture and soda water. Add Lime Juice to balance your drink.

  • Shake it well and serve it.

Bhang & Dal Ke Dahi Bhalle

Ingredients

  • 100gms Urad dal white, 100gms

  • Yellow moong dal, 1 tsp Bhang, 5 Green chilli, Salt (as per taste), 200ml Oil for Frying, 400gms

  • Yoghurt, 15gms

  • Sugar, Black salt to taste, ½ tsp

  • Roasted Cumin

  • Powder, ½ tsp Red Chilli Powder, 30ml Tamarind Chutney,

  • Coriander 1tbsp

Method

  • Wash and soak the Urad dal and moong dal for 1 hour.

  • Soak bhang leaves for 10 minutes.

  • Now strain all above and make a fine paste.

  • Add salt and chopped green chillies mix well.

  • Now heat oil in a kadai and fry add the prepared balls a few at a time using wet hands deep fry till golden brown in colour.

  • Prepare a yoghurt mixture.

  • Add sugar, salt, roasted cumin powder, black salt and mix well.

  • Soak the balls in a lukewarm water till soft.

  • Remove Bhalla from the water and squeeze out the excess. Add to yoghurt mixture.

  • Keep aside for 10 minutes.

  • Garnish with roasted cumin powder, tamarind chutney, red chilli powder and chopped coriander.

  • Serve chilled.

