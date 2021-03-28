Colour us hungry: Delicacies that tone with this Holi season
With Holi festivities set to take off from today, here are three recipes for things sweet and salty to make the festival of colours pop even more for you.
Shahi Tukda
Aerated bread, whipped cream cheese with cardamom, lotus cookie, rangoli of flavours
Whipped cream cheese
25gm Butter, 32gm Sugar, 50gm Cream Cheese, 100gm Whipping Cream
Method
-
Whip sugar and butter together, add cream cheese and whip with an electric whisk until fluffy.
-
Whisk whipping cream, and fold into the cream cheesemixture.
For Aerated bread
Ingredients
180gm Milk, 110gm Vegetable oil, 105gm Egg white, 18gm Egg yolk, 190gm Sugar, 105gm Cake flour, 5gm Salt, 5gm Kewra water, 5gm Rose Water, 1 Whipping siphon, 2pc N2O cartridge, 5pc Disposable
cups
Method
-
Blitz all the ingredients.
-
Pour the mixture inside the soda siphon. Charge with one N2O cylinder and shake vigourously.
-
Pour inside a cup half full. Microwave for 30 sec.
-
Keep inside a fridge until ready.
"This 400-year-old bread pudding appears to have been invented in the kitchens of the Mughal
Emperor Babur. Sugar was an expensive ingredient back then. Working with the same mindset, we
decided to come up with a modern Shahi tukda, according to the sensibilities of our own time and
using methods that are exotic for us," says Chef Hitein Puri, Brand Chef, Café Staywoke, Gurgaon
SAGA Punch by Akhilesh Sheoran, Bar Manager, SAGA, Gurgaon
Ingredients
-
30ml Coconut,3 dashes Cardamom tincture,
-
20ml Saffron &orange syrup, 20ml Soda water,
-
Lime Juice
Method
- Take a glass, add coconut, saffron & orange syrup.
-
Now add Cardamom tincture and soda water. Add Lime Juice to balance your drink.
-
Shake it well and serve it.
Bhang & Dal Ke Dahi Bhalle
Ingredients
-
100gms Urad dal white, 100gms
-
Yellow moong dal, 1 tsp Bhang, 5 Green chilli, Salt (as per taste), 200ml Oil for Frying, 400gms
-
Yoghurt, 15gms
-
Sugar, Black salt to taste, ½ tsp
-
Roasted Cumin
-
Powder, ½ tsp Red Chilli Powder, 30ml Tamarind Chutney,
-
Coriander 1tbsp
Method
-
Wash and soak the Urad dal and moong dal for 1 hour.
-
Soak bhang leaves for 10 minutes.
-
Now strain all above and make a fine paste.
-
Add salt and chopped green chillies mix well.
-
Now heat oil in a kadai and fry add the prepared balls a few at a time using wet hands deep fry till golden brown in colour.
-
Prepare a yoghurt mixture.
-
Add sugar, salt, roasted cumin powder, black salt and mix well.
-
Soak the balls in a lukewarm water till soft.
-
Remove Bhalla from the water and squeeze out the excess. Add to yoghurt mixture.
-
Keep aside for 10 minutes.
-
Garnish with roasted cumin powder, tamarind chutney, red chilli powder and chopped coriander.
-
Serve chilled.