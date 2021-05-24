STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sisters come together to bring all-natural Yoga Bar

YogaBar co-founders Suhasini Sampath and Anindita Sampath

By ​Shantanu David
Express News Service

The phrase "all things come to those who wait" is quite apropos when it comes to Yoga Bar. The all-natural food brand, co-founded by two sisters Suhasini Sampath and Anindita Sampath, has rolled out its product range in a highly restrained manner.

The duo makes sure that each category, be it the snack and protein bars they began their company with over five years ago to the 100 per cent Peanut Butter that rolled out just this month, is all-good in every meaning of the word.

"With our new ranges of Super Oats and Peanut Butter, as well as our previous products, I'd say we have mostly tackled breakfast by now," remarks Suhasini, explaining that the company she is CEO of is very careful about how and where it treads, and makes sure everything is mapped out before they decide to set out with a new product.

With the second COVID wave showing little sign of abating (despite what official numbers reveal) it’s not just about new products anymore.

"Of course, we had shut our factories, but we wanted to help out in as many ways as we could. Anindita and I made our individual contributions and also donated 1,00,000 Yoga Bars, which are a great source of protein and other essential nutrients, to relevant NGOs. These NGOs make sure the nutrient-dense bars are distributed to the Covid affected in low-income localities, especially to transgender and homeless people," he added.

The brand is also urging any good Samaritans to help connect those in need with the brand. "As a brand, we decided to be more socially conscious and positively impact people in need, while also toeing an empathetic line. After the donations, we wanted to do more and so thought of disseminating some good news and the genuine way people are helping each other around the world," shares Suhasini.

So in the vein of John Krasinski and Some Good News, YogaBar has started a weekly series Happy News Digest, collecting the best news from India and the world, and bringing it straight to people’s Instagram feed.

The brand is also posting daily self-care check-ins, helping us all to focus on our own mental and physical well-being. "Our campaign is twofold. We hope to make a difference with our healthful and nutritious products to people in need, and we hope to bring the same healthy approach to our social media by becoming a platform that spreads positivity," concludes the Yoga Bar cofounder.

CONTACT: To get involved, write directly to the brand on their Instagram (@theyogabars) with all the details of localities and communities in need and work directly with the brand to help spread positivity.

Good News Alert

YogaBar has started a weekly series Happy News Digest, collecting the best news from India and the world, and bringing it straight to people’s Instagram feed. The brand is also posting daily self-care check-ins

