Boost your workout with energy drinks

HYDERABAD: The fit and svelte Rakul Preet Singh revealed to her fans the contents of her workout drink recently on social media platform Instagram. The actor showed how her drink was a perfect mix of all food groups with banana providing the carbohydrates, whey isolate providing the protein, flaxseeds for fibre, cinnamon for anti-oxidants and nutmeg the antiinflammatory bits.

Taking a cue from her, we ask a few city trainers about their favourite workout drinks. Home workouts are something that both gym lovers and fitness enthusiasts look forward to. They have become the trend since the pandemic began, not just for fitness lovers, but also for those who began exercising for a healthier routine during this crisis.

However, getting enough protein and proper nutrition are both crucial. After speaking to a few gym trainers and nutritionists, we came up with a list of a few helpful fitness drinks that can be made at home.

OATS HIGH PROTEIN DRINK

According to Ravinder Sharma, a wellknown gym trainer, taking supplements is necessary because working out affects our muscle tissues, and we need the right proteins to recover. He talks about the benefits of his favourite ingredients, which he blends into his energy drinks.His first ingredient is the soya bean. He says it has all of the essential proteins and nutrients for weight gain and cell formation. Then he suggests almonds, which have all of the necessary proteins and vitamins for bone health. Chickpeas are the next ingredient he recommends because they’re high in iron and can help you feel more energised. Chickpeas can also be used to increase stamina in pre-workout drinks, according to him. BCAA supplementation, he says, can reduce muscle soreness after exercise, but the benefits are likely marginal when combined with a high-protein diet. muscle mass, and the faster recovery of muscles during exercise.

Recipe

Ingredients

200 ml milk50g oats. | 1 large banana | 5-6 almonds. | 3-4 walnuts | 8-10g protein seeds. | 2-3 cranberries (optional)

Method

Crush all the ingredients. Save a few crushed nuts and slices of banana for later and mix them with milk. Microwave for two minutes. Garnish the drink with the remaining crushed dry fruits and banana slices and enjoy the drink.

BANANA PROTEIN SHAKE

Sumith Ghodke, a gym trainer, believes that activities you do after your workout is an important part

of yielding results, such as muscle gain and weight loss and reducing muscle soreness. He suggests that a postworkout routine also helps to maintain optimum energy levels as you restore your vitality.

Recipe

Ingredients

Banana .- 1 | Chia seeds - 2 tbs | Almond meal - 1 tbs | Protein Powder - 1.5 tbs (vanilla flavour) | Milk - 1 cup

Method

Blend all the ingredients by adding a ¼ cup of milk and then blend it again by adding remaining ¾ cup milk. Serve it in a glass.

ORANGE DRINK

As per Dr Deepali, a nutritionist believes that getting enough protein and nutrition is more important than exercising every day. Drinks should also provide a source of energy-boosting carbohydrates, as well as a balance of potassium, sodium, magnesium, and calcium, which help to prevent dehydration, replenish glycogen reserves, and delay exhaustion, according to her. Recovery drinks, she notes, are always a smart idea before and after a workout. Recovery drinks, she claims,also help the body rehydrate after a workout. It’s important to replace the fluids lost by sweating. She says that drinks like coffee, green tea, or even a glass of coconut water will help you get a jump start on your workout.

Ingredients

1 cup chopped orange | ¼ cup green grapes | 2 tablespoons lime juice | ½ teaspoon roasted cumin seed

powder

Method

In a blender, combine the orange and green grapes, chopped. Blend thoroughly. Fill a bottle of it. Lime juice and powdered roasted cumin seeds are added to the mix. Drink after a thorough stirring.