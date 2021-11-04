Happy Diwali: Mindful treats

By Express News Service

Chefs from two of Delhi's best hotels share traditional yet guilt-free dessert recipes that are perfect to try this Diwali.

INGREDIENTS

Granola mix

METHOD

Once the mixture is still warm, add in the granola mix and give it any shape you like.

Pour jaggery syrup over the dry fruit mixture and mix well.

Mix well, making sure that all the dry fruits are combined well. Keep this aside.

Transfer the roasted dates into the same bowl.

Crush the Gond using your hands or with the help of a rolling pin.

For Syrup

INGREDIENTS

METHOD

Add lemon juice to make the syrup pure; now add cardamom powder, ganne ka ras and boil. Post this, turn off the heat.

It takes a total of 12-15 minutes to get the syrup done.

Once the syrup comes to a boil, simmer for about five minutes.

Boil the gur and water together on medium heat.

For batter

INGREDIENTS

METHOD

Make a batter of flour, pindi khoya, and baking powder. Mix it well, making sure that there are no lumps.

Set the batter aside. Let it sit in a warm place for 10-15 minutes so as to ferment.

To make the jalebis, pre-heat the ghee for deep frying.

Fill the jalebi batter into a piping cloth bag, pipe spirals of the batter on to the medium hot ghee, until you get at least 3 concentric circles.

Fry the jalebi on medium heat until it is golden brown in colour. Once the jalebi is crisp and brown, drain the excess oil out. Dunk the jalebis into the warm syrup immediately.