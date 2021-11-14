Holy welcome: What you need to know about ITC's Welcomhotel Raja Sansi Amritsar

Noor Anand Chawla By

Express News Service

As evident from its name, the city of Amritsar, also popularly referred to as the abode of ambrosia, delights aplenty. Best known as the seat of spiritual power for the Sikhs, this city has long been one of India’s most frequented travel spots. It offers a rich heritage, delicious street food, budget-friendly shopping, and a general air of bonhomie peculiar to Punjabis. The one thing it lacked till quite recently, however, was a selection of luxury hotels for patrons to choose from. Fortunately, just before the pandemic, a flurry of national and international hospitality brands opened their doors on the outskirts of the city. The ITC Welcomhotel Raja Sansi Amritsar is one such.

This property’s claim to fame is the fact that it has been converted from an erstwhile colonnaded mansion to a modern hotel. The Sandhanwalia Haveli, which forms the core of the Raja Sansi Hotel, was built in the early 1900s. It has been refurbished to constitute 101 rooms and suites, four restaurants, a swimming pool and spa. The result is a modern interpretation of its original architecture—a great example of the kind commissioned at the turn of the last century by the rich and noble of that vintage—which was distinctively Indian yet inflected with European influences.

Spread across eight lush acres of land, the hotel’s tranquil surroundings are certainly to its credit. Its grandiose outward façade makes the Raja Sansi Amritsar a popular location for banquets and to shoot local movies and music videos. The interiors are contemporary yet presented in a vintage mould. Copper lanterns juxtapose marble flooring, while recurring cut-outs in the shape of marigold flowers offer a traditional motif.

Of the culinary offerings, the coffee shop WelcomCafe Phulkari serves standard fare with a few choice Amritsari dishes that are really good. Vegan and gluten-free options are readily served if asked for particularly. Swizzle, the bar, has an eclectic ambience and attentive service, though is not as well-stocked as its menu boasts. The most disappointing, quite surprisingly, is the North Indian restaurant Kebabs & Kurries, despite it serving much of the signature cuisine that ITC hotels are known for.

Though one receives the classic ITC brand value, the hotel’s services are not quite at par with its mainstream luxury properties. The Raja Sansi, in particular, seems to be grappling with the after-effects of the pandemic—a shortage of staff is apparent, and guests may feel badgered into paying for extra services like the spa. Fortunately, the signature Kaya Kalp massage does not disappoint, though one should be prepared to be hustled out in short shrift, as overworked masseuses shuffle to the next client.

The swimming pool is functional and clean. Rooms are compact yet comfortable but be warned, if you ask for twin beds, you will get two single beds fixed together! The hotel is not a luxurious getaway with the frills and fripperies that usually accompany a fat bill. It is instead, a picturesque property with a heritage charm, where one can enjoy a comfortable stay, albeit with a few hiccups.

Keep in Mind

Where: Welcomhotel Raja Sansi, Amritsar

How to Book: Itchotels.com

Location: Raja Sansi, Ajnala Road, Amritsar; close to the airport

Local Attractions: 30-minute drive to the Golden Temple and main city which houses heritage sites like Jallianwala Bagh and the Partition Museum. 45-minute drive to Wagah Border.