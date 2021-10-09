Let the weekend be 'gin'
Gin cocktails are probably the few versatile drinks that can be relished as aperitifs, sun-downers or even post-dinner refreshments. Have a weekend bash with these easy-to-make cocktail recipes
Published: 09th October 2021 09:04 AM | Last Updated: 09th October 2021 09:04 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Gin cocktails are probably the few versatile drinks that can be relished as aperitifs, sun-downers or even post-dinner refreshments. Have a weekend bash with these easy-to-make cocktail recipes
Thai Ball
Ingredients
50 ml dry gin | 20 ml lemon juice
25 ml green tea, ginger lemongrass syrup | Chilled green tea to top | Ice, cubed or hand cut
Lemon twist, lemongrass, ginger slice (for garnish)
Method
● Add all ingredients, except the green tea, into a cocktail shaker and shake well
● Strain into a glass over ice and top with chilled green tea
● Garnish with lemongrass, a twist of lemon and a slice of ginger
Marmalade Daiquiri
Ingredients
50 ml dry gin
1 bar spoon of orange marmalade
25 ml lime juice
20 ml agave syrup
Lime wheel, glass, coupe/martini (for garnish)
Method
● Add the gin, marmalade, lime juice and agave into a shaker
● Add ice and shake until chilled
● Fine strain into a chilled glass
● Garnish with a lime wheel
Kombucha Kiss
Ingredients
5 ml dry gin
10 ml dry vermouth
50 ml cloudy apple
25 ml lemon
15 ml agave syrup
75 ml kombucha
Dehydrated apple slice, glass, highball
(for garnish)
Method
● Shake all ingredients, except the kombucha, with ice
● Double strain into a chilled highball glass filled with ice
● Top with kombucha
● Garnish
(The recipes by Pernod Ricard India use Beefeater Dry Gin)
White Lady
Ingredients
40 ml dry gin
20 ml Cointreau
20 ml fresh lemon juice
White of one fresh egg
Lemon peel to garnish
Method
● Dry shake the egg white with one cube of ice in a shaker for a few seconds
● Add all the ingredients, fill with cubed ice and shake until the correct dilution point and icy cold
● Fine strain to remove ice chips into a chilled stemmed cocktail glass
● Garnish with a twist of lemon peel