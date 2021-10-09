Let the weekend be 'gin'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gin cocktails are probably the few versatile drinks that can be relished as aperitifs, sun-downers or even post-dinner refreshments. Have a weekend bash with these easy-to-make cocktail recipes

Thai Ball

Ingredients

50 ml dry gin | 20 ml lemon juice

25 ml green tea, ginger lemongrass syrup | Chilled green tea to top | Ice, cubed or hand cut

Lemon twist, lemongrass, ginger slice (for garnish)

Method

● Add all ingredients, except the green tea, into a cocktail shaker and shake well

● Strain into a glass over ice and top with chilled green tea

● Garnish with lemongrass, a twist of lemon and a slice of ginger

Marmalade Daiquiri

Ingredients

50 ml dry gin

1 bar spoon of orange marmalade

25 ml lime juice

20 ml agave syrup

Lime wheel, glass, coupe/martini (for garnish)

Method

● Add the gin, marmalade, lime juice and agave into a shaker

● Add ice and shake until chilled

● Fine strain into a chilled glass

● Garnish with a lime wheel

Kombucha Kiss

Ingredients

5 ml dry gin

10 ml dry vermouth

50 ml cloudy apple

25 ml lemon

15 ml agave syrup

75 ml kombucha

Dehydrated apple slice, glass, highball

(for garnish)

Method

● Shake all ingredients, except the kombucha, with ice

● Double strain into a chilled highball glass filled with ice

● Top with kombucha

● Garnish

(The recipes by Pernod Ricard India use Beefeater Dry Gin)

White Lady

Ingredients

40 ml dry gin

20 ml Cointreau

20 ml fresh lemon juice

White of one fresh egg

Lemon peel to garnish

Method

● Dry shake the egg white with one cube of ice in a shaker for a few seconds

● Add all the ingredients, fill with cubed ice and shake until the correct dilution point and icy cold

● Fine strain to remove ice chips into a chilled stemmed cocktail glass

● Garnish with a twist of lemon peel

