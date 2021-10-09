STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Let the weekend be 'gin'

Gin cocktails are probably the few versatile drinks that can be relished as aperitifs,  sun-downers or even post-dinner refreshments. Have a weekend bash with these easy-to-make cocktail recipes

By Express News Service

Thai Ball

Ingredients
50 ml dry gin  | 20 ml lemon juice
25 ml green tea, ginger lemongrass syrup  | Chilled green tea to top  |  Ice, cubed or hand cut
Lemon twist, lemongrass, ginger slice (for garnish)

Method
●  Add all ingredients, except the green tea, into a cocktail shaker and shake well
●  Strain into a glass over ice and top with chilled green tea
●  Garnish with lemongrass, a twist of lemon and a slice of ginger

Marmalade Daiquiri

Ingredients
50 ml dry gin  
1 bar spoon of orange marmalade  
25 ml lime juice  
20 ml agave syrup  
Lime wheel, glass, coupe/martini (for garnish)

Method
●  Add the gin, marmalade, lime juice and agave into a shaker
●  Add ice and shake until chilled
●  Fine strain into a chilled glass
●  Garnish with a lime wheel

Kombucha Kiss

Ingredients
5 ml dry gin  
10 ml dry vermouth
50 ml cloudy apple
25 ml lemon
15 ml agave syrup
75 ml kombucha  
Dehydrated apple slice, glass, highball
(for garnish)

Method
●  Shake all ingredients, except the kombucha, with ice
●  Double strain into a chilled highball glass filled with ice
●  Top with kombucha
●  Garnish

(The recipes by Pernod Ricard India use Beefeater Dry Gin) 

White Lady

Ingredients

40 ml dry gin  
20 ml Cointreau 
20 ml fresh lemon juice  
White of one fresh egg  
Lemon peel to garnish 

Method 
● Dry shake the egg white with one cube of ice in a shaker for a few seconds
● Add all the ingredients, fill with cubed ice and shake until the correct dilution point and icy cold
● Fine strain to remove ice chips into a chilled stemmed cocktail glass
● Garnish with a twist of lemon peel
 

