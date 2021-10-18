A bite of goodness

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

Although it was first introduced in the United States, the 'burger and fries' combination has become one of India’s oft-ordered fast food dishes. Nothing beats a juicy patty, some melted cheese, and veggies sandwiched between fresh buns along with a side of crispy potato fries.

With the pandemic putting a damper on dine-in experiences, a number of cloud kitchens have cropped up across the country.

Taking this as an opportunity to dive into a different section of the food and beverage industry, restaurateur Zorawar Kalra, Managing Director, Massive Restaurants, after opening his first cloud kitchen, Butter Delivery - their menu comprises 10 buttery Indian delicacies - came up with his next virtual kitchen burger joint, Louis Burger in July this year.

A new undertaking

Talking about entering the cloud kitchen space, Kalra says, "A silver lining of COVID-19 is that deliveries have picked up. There is huge scalability and potential for growth. Although restaurants are one of the last bastions of offline human social engagement and their popularity will continue forever, delivery menus and cloud kitchens are now essential to the industry too. Technology is playing a key role with direct ordering, contactless dining, and Artificial Intelligence-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM)."

After launching their kitchen in Mumbai, Louis Burger arrived at the Capital on October 15, with three kitchens in the city. Named after Louis Lassen, the fabled inventor of the hamburger, their menu features an array of burgers and sides conceptualised and crafted by the team.

Crafted to perfection

The burgers are created using a special blend of spices and buns that are freshly-baked and milk-washed to give them a light texture. With classics like the Chicken Burger with honey mustard and cheese, Smash Lamb Cheese Burger and the Monster Cheeseburger, the brand also has vegetarian options such as the Farmhouse made with pickled onions, exotic veggies, and mozzarella cheese along with the Truffle Shroom Burger, which feature shiitake mushrooms and truffles.

Keeping their vegan customers in mind, the team has also developed a plant-based burger that is packed with healthy vegetables like beetroots, beans, sweet potatoes, and confit tomatoes, topped with vegan

mayonnaise.

Elevating their burgers to a new level, the brand has also introduced a Limited Edition Section for both the vegetarian and non-vegetarian menus. This boasts of the Truffletake Burger and the Louis Grand Royale - an unconventional spin to traditional burgers with the buns topped using gold varqs (a fine edible foil) to give them an imperial touch.

We tried the Louis Grand Royale with a side of Smoked BBQ Onion Rings and Animal Style Fries. Apart from the buns being fluffy and fresh, both the buff and lamb patties were quite juicy. Although the burger was tasty, the gold varq seemed unnecessary, almost as if hindering a good bite.

The sides were a bit spicy, the animal sauce dip with its sweet and tangy flavour balanced it out. For all burger lovers, this new menu can be definitely explored for a bite that will fill you with delight.