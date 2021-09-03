STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modak and mor(e)ya: Recipes for ushering in Ganesha festival

With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, here are some recipes you can whip up for the festival.

Published: 03rd September 2021 10:56 PM

By Express News Service

Ingredients

  • Khova 1 cup

  • Sugar 1/4 cup

  • Chocolate powder 6 tsp

  • Cardamom powder 1/2 tsp

  • Ghee 1 tsp

Method

  • Scramble Khova and place it in a khadai

  • Add sugar

  • Be careful not to burn the milk solids

  • Keep stirring until it melts

  • Add chocolate powder and cardamom powder

  • Mix well and add ghee

  • Wait till it leaves the sides of the pan

  • Cool it and make small balls. Insert it into the mould which should be greased with ghee on the sides

  • Press well. Unmould and enjoy

-Nithya Ravi, Instagram: @nithyaskitchen 

Chuda Ghasa

Ingredients

  • Flattened rice 2 cups

  • Ghee 5 tbsp

  • Grated coconut 1/2 cup

  • Rock sugar powder or jaggery powder 1/2 cup

  • Edible camphor 1/8 tsp

  • Raisins 2 tbsp

  • Mixed fruits (banana, grapes, pomegranate, apple)

Method

  • Make a coarse powder out of flattened rice

  • Rub the ghee into the poha powder with your hand

  • Add all other ingredients and mix well

  • Serve at room temperature

- SaiPriya, Instagram: @MyCookingCanvas

Sindhi Varo

Ingredients

  • Khus khus or poppy seeds (rinsed, strained & dried) 1/2 cup

  • Ghee 2 tbsp  

  • Sugar 1 cup

  • Sliced dry fruits (almonds, cashew nuts, pistachios) 1/2 cup

  • Cardamom powder for flavour

Method

  • Line a baking tray with a silicon sheet or alternatively, grease a steel plate with little ghee and set aside

  • Heat ghee in a heavy-bottom pan

  • Add sugar and cook into a light caramel. Switch off the burner

  • Quickly add khus khus and dry fruits to the melted sugar. Mix thoroughly with a spatula

  • When combined, pour the entire mixture on the silicon sheet or greased plate

  • Spread the mixture smoothly using a greased katori

  • At this point, if desired, you can score the varo into squares for bite-size pieces.When completely cooled, reverse the plate and gently tap to get a neat full plate of Sindhi varo.

  • If you have scored it already, break the varo and store in an air-tight container. You can store it even for a couple of months

Khushboo Nagpal Instagram: @kaotickhush

---------------------

New Chinese restaurant launches in city

Popular Chinese restaurant from Kolkata, Chowman, launched their first outlet in Kalyan Nagar. Some of the dishes being served are Golden Fried Prawn, Pan Fried Chilli Paneer, Kung Pao Chicken, Tso's Chicken, Gandhoraj Lime Noodles, Fried Chilli Squid and Crab Meat in Chilli Basil Sauce. So, make a trip to this restaurant, inspired by the Chinese settled in the City of Joy.

The cost for two is around Rs 800 ++. For details, call 41521019

Special brunch for Teacher's Day

Go down memory lane and recall your school days with this brunch. Courtyard By Marriott Bengaluru, Hebbal, is all set to strike a chord this Teacher’s Day. The brunch will include Chini Chapati, Ice Gola, Candy, Cotton Candy or Candy Floss, Masala Bhutta, Jim Jam Cookies.

And, Pepsi Cola, Baked Alaska, Samosa Chaat, Dahi Bhalla, Cream Roll, Chikki, Imli, Frankie Roll, and Bombay Toastie. The brunch for September 5, will be served between 12:30pm and 3:30pm at a price of Rs 1899++. 

Mobile bar available for in-house guests

Designed as an ultra-luxe offer, the Oakwood Premier Mobile Bar will serve popular handcrafted cocktails, house pours and a menu of signature canapés available on rotation. This, on-request service, will be available every evening at an hourly price of Rs 2,500 in rooms for guests to enjoy their beverages and nibbles.

