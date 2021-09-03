Singapore Food Festival 2021 begins  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Singapore Tourism Board (STB), together with lifestyle food destination Foodhall India, is hosting the Singapore Food Festival (SFF), the annual celebration of Singaporean cuisine. Held concurrently with the SFF in Singapore until September 12, the Indian edition of the SFF invites food lovers to dive into its culinary landscape.

Gourmands can expect a wide range of live activations with a special menu like Hainanese Chicken Rice, Satay , Baos, as well as a bakery experience featuring Pandan Cakes, Egg Tarts, Curry buns and more.

Patrons can also indulge in a weekly-rotating Noodle Cart paying homage to the numerous hawker centres in Singapore. Those interested can also get hands-on training with the Foodhall Cookery Studio with a number of master classes celebrating Singapore's cuisine. For details, log on to foodhallonline.com.