Charity begins in the kitchen

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

In the inner circles of the upper echelons of political power of the world, it is common knowledge that Washington DC's foodscape is dotted with ethnic restaurants set by citizens that fled warring nations. In that context, the burden on food is enormous and complex.

But there is some kind of deep power and connection that food possesses - initiating articulate conversations, introducing culinary and cultural history and building a taste of memories... It is this (soft) power that mother-daughter duo Manisha and Diya Kumbhat have wielded to not be mere onlookers to the Afghanistan crisis.

"It's been extremely disturbing to watch the Afghan civilians in pain. Both mom and I played football in college. What disturbed us the most was to see the fate suffered by Afghanistan's women soccer team. Women and children are increasingly bearing the brunt of all violence. They make up for around half of all civilian casualties. We didn’t want to be bystanders," shares Diya Kumbhat, the daughter.

A menu for memories

Through their home kitchen The Food Saga in Chetpet, they've curated a special menu called 'Aid for Afghanistan' comprising vegetarian Afghani delicacies. A part of the proceeds from each meal will be donated to the International Rescue Committee.

"What better way to raise funds than by feeding people? It was all the more appropriate to use the opportunity and present some of the regional delicacies to people here. I’ve travelled to Turkey and neighbouring cities around Afghanistan so the cuisine and culture are familiar to me. All the items in the menu are close to my heart," notes Manisha.

For the joy of feeding

The menu offers fateer waraqi (an Afghani, multi-layered bread), kadu bouranee (sweet pumpkin stew), Qabili bread with spinach, kofta nakhod (vegetarian koftas and chickpeas), bhajan bouranee (eggplant with yogurt sauce), pilau (rice pilaf) and royal firni (pudding).

"It took a couple of days for us to zero in on this menu. All are simple yet satisfying items. Sourcing ingredients was not that big a challenge since we've been in this field for two decades. You don't find Afghani cuisine easily in the city, so it’s nice to see people placing orders. Some, even without buying food, are volunteering to donate. I'm insisting that they buy food and pay for it, so they also get to enjoy a slice of Afghan's rich and flavourful culinary culture," explains Manisha, adding that the menu is available exclusively for this weekend.

Besides their latest fundraiser, the duo worked relentlessly during the pandemic for Chennaiites in quarantine. "I find happiness in introducing Chennaiites to newer cuisines each week without repeating the menu. And, you’ll never hear a no from me when it comes to food. I believe feeding people is the biggest form of service and will always be," shares Manisha. And we agree.

Last-minute orders for this weekend's fundraiser will be accepted until tomorrow. A meal for two is priced at Rs 800. For details, call: 9566099998 or visit the_foodsaga. Delivery through Swiggy or Dunzo.