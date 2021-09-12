STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A home chef's guide to nailing the Galouti Kebab  

Enterprising chefs have created a variety of vegetarian Galouti Kebabs over the years, artistically looking the popular meat dish in its face.
 

Published: 12th September 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Galouti Kebab

Galouti Kebab

By Noor Anand Chawla
Express News Service

The Galouti Kebab has long been the golden mean for food that ‘melts in your mouth’. This dish was created specifically to meet the demands of an illustrious Lucknowi Nawab, who could enjoy its delectable flavour and silken texture, even though he had lost his teeth.

Since then, the Galouti has become increasingly popular around India and the world. It is therefore natural that in a country boasting 400 million vegetarians, enterprising chefs have, over the years, concocted numerous vegetarian versions of this age-old meat dish.

“It is all about balancing the ingredients because the kebab needs to be delicate. In the original recipe, the mutton is softened with raw papaya, but for veggie Galoutis, we use vegetables to replace the meat. They add the flavour and softness, and do away with the need for papaya,” shares Yashita Dalmia, founder of Yashita’s Kitchen.

The sheer range and flavours of vegetarian kebabs available nowadays gives even the traditional meat Galoutis a run for their money. They can be made with Rajma, Chana, Dahi, Spinach, Paneer, and a host of other ingredients. However, Dalmia found perfection in beetroot. “I love the abundant colour and nutritional value of this vegetable. It has a strong taste but when used correctly, even the most ardent non-vegetarian is stumped that I’m serving them a vegetarian dish!” she laughs.

SMOKED BEETROOT GALOUTI KEBAB

Ingredients
✥ 1 peeled and chopped beetroot
✥ 150 gms paneer
✥ 1 small potato
✥ 10 cashews
✥ 1 brown fried onion
✥ 1 tbsp kharbooje ke beej  (musk melon seeds)
 
For Kebab Masala
✥ 10 black peppercorns
✥ 1 tsp zeera
✥ 1 pc javitri
✥ 6 cloves
✥ 10 green cardamoms
✥ Pinch of cinnamon
✥ Small piece nutmeg

Method:
✥ Dry roast the ingredients for the kebab masala and blend in powder form
✥ Put beetroot, paneer, potatoes, cashews, musk melon seeds, fried brown onion, salt, garlic cloves 
and 2 tbsp of kebab masala, in a grinder
✥ Blend together without water, as binder needs to be avoided to ensure soft texture
✥ Add ghee in a pan, transfer the mixture and roast it.
✥ Once beetroot is cooked, add finely chopped onion to the mix and let cool
✥ Begin shaping the kebabs delicately by greasing your hands with water or oil while shaping them
✥ In a non-stick pan, cook kebabs on slow flame with a little ghee. Flip, add ghee again and roast
✥ Serve with small parathas and Laccha onion with chutney

A Slice of Veggie Pie

Delhi-based Corporate Lawyer-turned-home chef Yashita Dalmia grew up in a household of vegetarian foodies. When lockdown was declared last year, she put her culinary legacy to good use and launched Yashita’s Kitchen from her home in Civil Lines, Delhi, with the support of her mother, Sangeeta Dalmia. Her pure vegetarian offerings attracted a large clientele in a short span of time, and during the second wave, her enterprise turned into a Covid kitchen delivering food to people who were quarantined or ill.

Yashita’s Kitchen serves a variety of cuisines—one can find traditional Marwari dishes, Purani Dilli ke Pakwan and even Ketogenic Pizzas. The most popular items on the menu include Smoked Beetroot Galoutis, Rajma Galoutis, Vada Pav, Ker Sangri, Daal Baati Choorma, Kadhi Samosa, and Khasta Kachoris, to name a few. Experimental desserts like the Malpua Rabri Tiramisu, and Motichoor Rabri Trifle Jar combine unlikely ingredients for tasty results.  Everything is cooked in her own kitchen, ensuring the price range remains affordable. Orders need to be placed a day in advance through her Instagram handle 

@yashitas_kitchen or WhatsApp on 9999102705. 

