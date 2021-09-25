STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

 Kahwah Cravings

Winter is coming and it’s time to stock up on all those divine ingredients required to brew a soulful cuppa Kahwah.

Published: 25th September 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Tea Kahwah

Cuppa Kahwah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Winter is coming and it’s time to stock up on all those divine ingredients required to brew a soulful cuppa Kahwah. Packed with cinnamon, cardamom, saffron cloves, dried rose petals, almonds and green tea flavours, it is usually served after meals in Kashmiri households as it aids in digestion, burns fat and reduces the risk of heart attack.

Saffron, which is liberally used in this preparation, is rich in vitamin B12 and helps build immunity. Now that you have every reason to try your hand at making Kahwah, check out these recipes by Neelima Chowdary Chadalavada, the founder of Exotic Blooming Tea in Banjara Hills 

Kashmiri Kahwah

Ingredients: 
1 tsp Kashmiri green tea  | 2 cups water | 10-12 strands of saffron
1/2 inch cinnamon stick  | 1 clove
1 cardamom, crushed | 1/2 tsp dried rose petals | 2 tsp almonds, slivered  | 1 tsp honey (optional)

Method
●  Heat water in a pan
●  Boil saffron, cinnamon, cloves, dried rose petals and cardamom. Let it simmer for 3-4 minutes
●  Turn off the heat and add green tea 
●  Let the tea steep for a minute 
●  Strain the Kahwah in 2 cups 
●  Add almond slivers and a few strands of saffron
●  Add honey for sweetness 
●  Serve hot

Kahwah Chai

Ingredients: 
2 cups water| 2 inches cinnamon stick (do not use cassia cinnamon) | 2 green cardamoms2 cloves |  Sugar to taste  | 1 tsp green tea leaves or as required | 4-5 almonds (sliced, crushed or chopped)|  10-12 strands of saffron 

Method
● Take 2 cups of water in a pot
● Boil cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, sugar and green tea leaves
● Strain the tea once it comes to a boil and add the almonds 
● Top it off with saffron 
● Serve hot

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp