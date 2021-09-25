 Kahwah Cravings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Winter is coming and it’s time to stock up on all those divine ingredients required to brew a soulful cuppa Kahwah. Packed with cinnamon, cardamom, saffron cloves, dried rose petals, almonds and green tea flavours, it is usually served after meals in Kashmiri households as it aids in digestion, burns fat and reduces the risk of heart attack.

Saffron, which is liberally used in this preparation, is rich in vitamin B12 and helps build immunity. Now that you have every reason to try your hand at making Kahwah, check out these recipes by Neelima Chowdary Chadalavada, the founder of Exotic Blooming Tea in Banjara Hills

Kashmiri Kahwah

Ingredients:

1 tsp Kashmiri green tea | 2 cups water | 10-12 strands of saffron

1/2 inch cinnamon stick | 1 clove

1 cardamom, crushed | 1/2 tsp dried rose petals | 2 tsp almonds, slivered | 1 tsp honey (optional)

Method

● Heat water in a pan

● Boil saffron, cinnamon, cloves, dried rose petals and cardamom. Let it simmer for 3-4 minutes

● Turn off the heat and add green tea

● Let the tea steep for a minute

● Strain the Kahwah in 2 cups

● Add almond slivers and a few strands of saffron

● Add honey for sweetness

● Serve hot

Kahwah Chai

Ingredients:

2 cups water| 2 inches cinnamon stick (do not use cassia cinnamon) | 2 green cardamoms2 cloves | Sugar to taste | 1 tsp green tea leaves or as required | 4-5 almonds (sliced, crushed or chopped)| 10-12 strands of saffron

Method

● Take 2 cups of water in a pot

● Boil cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, sugar and green tea leaves

● Strain the tea once it comes to a boil and add the almonds

● Top it off with saffron

● Serve hot