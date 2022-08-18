Home Lifestyle Food

Butter makes it better: An essential indulgence

It is not just the savoury meals where butter plays its part. The classic butter biscuit (or biskoot, with pistachios embedded in them) has been a staple in NCR for as long as the memory goes.

Published: 18th August 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image of butter used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image of butter used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Vernika Awal
Express News Service

Amid what has been an uncharacteristically Mumbai-like monsoon across the National Capital Region this year, the festive season is slowly inching towards us. I think it is one of the best times of the year. There is this fervour in the air as we gear up for our annual celebrations. Building up to this is Janmashtami, which by the time you get to read this, will be less than 24 hours away.

Given the very essence of Janmashtami and the tales of Lord Krishna, there could not be any doubt that if you are out to find the perfect food item that resonates with this festival, it is none other than the humble butter.

Call it makkhan in the home-churned form or anything else, you realise that our love for butter is hard to rival. From paranthas to Daulat ki chaat and Delhi’s legendary butter chicken—there is a wee bit of butter in almost everything that I can imagine today.

So much so that the debate around who actually invented the butter chicken will most likely never be put to rest with utmost conviction. In its purest form, butter chicken adds warmth and heft of butter to the chicken gravy, making it silky yet savoury. It is something that you cannot ever avoid if you are in the capital city.

Even though there is no actual metric for this, you will probably find more stalls in Delhi selling butter chicken than you can ever eat. The reputation of this butter-laden dish can even be felt in the south—at ITC’s Grand Chola, Chennai. Its legendary fine dining restaurant, Avartana, serves a multi-course menu, of which one item is the butter chicken and a mini parantha. This melt-in-the-mouth affair is something that you will remember forever.

Talking of paranthas, it is hard to imagine them in Delhi without a big scoop of butter on top. At home, the staple breakfast serving of paranthas comes with home-churned makkhan—or white butter, as you may call it.

What is interesting is that it is not just the taste that the butter contributes to—it also brings nutritional value to the food that you eat. In the months of winter, adding scoops of butter to filling paranthas keeps the body warm. The flatbreads, of course, are among the easiest to be made for a quick breakfast, and the homemade butter served as the perfect companion in the harsh north-Indian winters.

But it is not just the savoury meals where butter plays its part. The classic butter biscuit (or biskoot, with pistachios embedded in them) has been a staple in NCR for as long as the memory goes. In fact, some of the city’s legendary bakeries, which have been around since as long as Independence, continue to serve some of the best butter cookies. The humble cookie is ever-present in chai-nashta time in Delhi, as it is in other parts of the country as well.

In its modern avatar, bun-maska, the Maharashtrian classic snack of a sweet bun lathered with salted butter, has also found its way to the city. It is still not a street snack the way you’d spot it in Mumbai, but the ubiquity of butter is such that it can hardly be monopolised by any single region of India.

Then, there is, of course, the Daulat ki chaat that uses malai—churned clotted cream—as part of a savoury evening snack. Every tourist across India would know that this is one snack to be savoured, if you are in Old Delhi.

I could go on and on about how butter transforms everything—including the advertising industry (we are looking at you, Amul). Honestly, is there anything at all that a hearty dollop of butter cannot make better?

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monsoon Delhi Festivities Avartana Food Butter
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp